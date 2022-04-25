Verizon Makes BOPIS Bigger with BOPIL

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's consumers want convenience and Verizon continues to look at new and innovative ways to meet them when, where and how they want to be met. After the past two years, people have become familiar with a hybrid retail model known as buy online pickup in store (BOPIS) but now Verizon is making it even easier to do business with by adding buy online pickup in locker (BOPIL) as an option with Express Pickup Lockers. Verizon has offered in-store pickup for years and more recently introduced curbside pickup along with same-day delivery. Now Express Pickup Lockers are being rolled out at locations across the country ensuring seamless, efficient transactions, with increased customer satisfaction, and in select locations 24 hour access to their purchases.



"Time is precious, which is why we want to give our customers options that work for their busy lives," said Kelley Kurtzman, Senior Vice President of Consumer Field Sales at Verizon. "Our lockers are a new and innovative way Verizon is bridging the gap between traditional retail and e-commerce, giving our customers more ways than ever to get what they need and get on with their day."



Verizon has installed secure lockers at 250 retail locations across the US, with more being added each month. In select locations lockers are installed in areas where customers can pick up their purchases outside of normal Verizon store hours - even overnight. Customers can select the Express Pickup Locker option (where available) when purchasing items online at www.verizon.com or through the MyVerizon App.



Choices when it comes to the retail experience are here to stay. Verizon today released findings of a new survey of U.S. residents on their seasonal cleaning and shopping behaviors. The survey found that more than two in five (42%) Americans used curbside pickup at a retailer. One in three Americans used grocery delivery (33%) and virtual appointments (33%). And almost one in five (17%) used a locker site to pick up their purchase.



And interest in lockers is only continuing to grow. In fact, the survey showed:

Three in four (75%) Americans would pick up their purchase at a secure locker rather than having to go into a store or wait for an online shipment if retailers provided this option

More than half (55%) would use this service to avoid lines and crowds, 48% would use it to do so on their own schedules after hours and 45% simply to save time

About two in five would use a locker to avoid having to wait for shipping times and get the merchandise they need quickly (40%) or to relieve concerns of packages being stolen from outside their home by "porch pirates" (38%).



Of course, Verizon's full-service stores have retail specialists ready to help customers with all of their needs. For customers who prefer to buy online, but don't want to wait for products to ship, Verizon offers Express Pickup options including in-store, curbside, doorside and locker pickup at select retail locations across the country. Available Express Pickup options are provided on the MyVerizon app and when completing online orders at www.verizon.com .

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Heidi Flato

heidi.flato@verizon.com