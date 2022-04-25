New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Cord Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010587/?utm_source=GNW
Global Tire Cord Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tire Cord estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $910.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Tire Cord market in the U.S. is estimated at US$910.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$664.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$928.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) -
- Century Enka Limited
- CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG
- Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.
- Hyosung Group
- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
- Kolon Industries, Inc.
- Kordárna Plus, a.s.
- Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S.
- NV Bekaert SA
- SRF Limited
- Teijin Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Vehicle Tire
Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight
for Passenger Car and Truck Tires
Tire Cord: Key Reinforcement Material for Vehicle Tires
Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Segment
Bright Prospects Ahead for World Tire Cord Market
Fast Paced Growth Projected for Tire Cord Market in China and
Other Developing Regions
World Tire Cord Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues for China, Other Emerging Regions and Developed
Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025
World Tire Cord Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value
CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World,
Europe, USA, Japan, and Canada
Opportunities Remain Rife in Developed Regions
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Tire Cord: A Consolidated Marketplace
Strong Relationships with Tire Makers: Key to Market Success
Innovative Marketing Strategies Take Center Stage
Declining Captive Capacity Bodes Well for Tire Cord Manufacturers
Percentage Share of Captive Market as a Proportion of Total
Tire Cord Market for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Tire Cord - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Northbound Trajectory in World Tire Industry Creates Fertile
Environment for Growth of Tire Cord Market
World Market for Tires (2019 & 2024): Breakdown of Volume Sales
of OEM & Replacement Tires in Thousand Units by Geographic
Region/Country
Dynamics in Automotive Industry Inflate Demand for OEM Tires
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Percentage Share of Small Cars in Global Light Vehicle Sales by
Category for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2022
Global Penetration of SUVs (In %) by Country for the Year 2019
Electric Vehicles Emerge as New Flavor in World Automotive
Industry: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the
Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the
Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle
Class Spending (US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2020,
2025, 2030
Sustained Expansion in Replacement Tire Segment
Increasing Average Vehicle Age Instigates Tire Replacement
Demand: Average Service Life of Passenger Cars (in Years) in
Select Countries for 2018
Tire Replacement Cycle (In Years) by Country/Region: 2018
Tire Industry CAPEX Programs Indicate High Growth Opportunities
Soaring Demand for Radial Tire: A Major Driver
Tire Radialization as a Percentage of Total Tire Population by
Select Country/Region
Rising Demand for Steel Tire Cord Drives Overall Growth in Tire
Cord Market
HMLS Yarns Widen Role of Polyester in Tire Cord Ecosystem
Growing Adoption of Nylon Tire Cord
Technology Advancements and Product Innovations Sustain Market
Momentum
R&D Efforts Bring Forward the New ?Green' Tire Cord
Novel Tire Cords Improve Rolling Resistance and Fuel Efficiency
Nanotechnology Augments Tire R&D
Volatile Raw Material Costs: A Major Issue
Breakdown of Costs Involved in Steel Tire Cord Making
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Tire Cord by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Steel Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyester Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Nylon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Nylon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Rayon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Rayon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
United States: An Important Consumer of Tire Cord
Onshoring of Tire Manufacturing to Infuse New Optimism
A Glimpse of Recent Tire CAPEX Announcements in the US
US Tire Market (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumer
Sales by Brand Type
US Truck Tire Replacement Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown
of Annual Revenue by Category
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment - Steel
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics,
Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics
and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire
Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics,
Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -
Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire
Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Overview of Japanese Tire Industry
Japanese Production of Automotive Tires (in Million Units) for
the Period 2011-2018
Japanese Automotive Tire Industry: Percentage Breakdown of
Production and Sales (OEM and Replacement) by Tire Type
Market Analytics
Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -
Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire
Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
China Emerges as Dominant Consumer of Tire Cord
Tires Industry in China: A Macro Perspective
Intensified Automotive Production Extends Opportunities to Tire
and Tire Cord Markets
Chinese Steel Tire Cord Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company
Market Analytics
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -
Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire
Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Major Regional Market for Tire Cord
An Overview of European Tire Market
Market Analytics
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics,
Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -
Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire
Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics,
Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -
Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire
Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Robust Automotive Industry Creates Opportunities
Market Analytics
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tire Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics,
Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -
Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire
Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -
Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire
Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tire
Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment - Steel
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics,
Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics
and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire
Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics,
Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tire Cord by
Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire
Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and
Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Tire Cord Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Uptrend in Automotive Industry Drives Growth in Tire Cord Market
India: A Niche Market for Tires and Tire Cord Materials
Indian Tires Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Production by Vehicle Segment
Indian Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market
India Emerges as a Hub for Radial Tire Manufacturing
Automobile Industry in India
Market Analytics
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics,
Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tire Cord by Segment -
Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire
Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and
Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Automobile Industry in Latin America: An Overview
Saudi Arabia: High Demand for Replacement Tires
Market Analytics
Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tire Cord by Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics,
Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire
Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Tire Cord by
Segment - Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics, Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord &
Tire Fabrics and Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Tire Cord by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel Tire
Cord & Tire Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Nylon
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, Rayon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics and
Other Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 50
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
