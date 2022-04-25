New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Apheresis Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Apheresis Equipment Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2024



Apheresis refers to a procedure where blood from a person (patient or donor) is passed through a medical device in order to extract the required components, such as red blood cells, platelets, plasma and others, by employing centrifugation or membrane filtration technologies, and later returned to circulation with or without extracorporeal treatment. The increasing prevalence of blood disorders such as sickle cell anemia, blood cancer, and hemophilia and the rising need for various blood products is driving the demand for apheresis equipment, globally. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Apheresis Equipment is projected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Apheresis Equipment, accounting for an estimated 34.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period.



Sustained rise in demand for blood components, increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, leukemia and sickle cell anemia, and the growing use of apheresis for the treatment of cancer are enhancing the need for apheresis equipment. Growth is also attributed to the advantages offered by apheresis collection compared to whole blood collection, and the escalating demand for plasma from biopharmaceutical companies for use in plasma fractionation. Constant shortage of blood and the need to ensure safety of blood being supplied is also driving focus onto apheresis blood. However, shortage of blood donors, high equipment cost, shortage of trained technicians and histocompatibility issues are impeding market growth. North America remains the largest market for apheresis equipment due to factors such as high patient spending levels, availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure facilities, and relatively higher levels of awareness among patients. Government support, favorable reimbursement policies and availability of advanced blood collection technologies are favoring market growth in developed markets. Europe is also a major contributor to the apheresis market over the years, led by rising consumer awareness levels, increasing willingness to donate blood and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders. The promising outlook for Asia-Pacific region is attributed primarily to the rising prevalence of blood-related disorders in emerging economies of China and India.

Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Cerus Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Haemonetics Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Medica SpA

NIKKISO Europe GmbH

Terumo BCT, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Apheresis Equipment: An Introductory Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Apheresis Equipment Market

Developed Regions Emerge as Primary Contributors to Apheresis

Equipment Sales

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Rise in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment for

Apheresis Equipment Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries

for 2018

Sustained Increase in Blood & Plasma Collection Programs

Instigates Substantial Opportunities

Blood Components and Plasma Consumption (in '000 Units) by

Region for 2016, 2019 and 2022

Red Blood Cells Consumption (in '000 Units) by Region for 2016,

2019 and 2022

Blood Supply Shortage & Safety Concerns Promote New Demand

Critical Importance of Plasma-Based Products in Diagnostic &

Therapeutic Applications Builds Momentum

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges Vital for Apheresis

Equipment Market

Apheresis Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Consolidation of Blood Collectors & Healthcare Providers Puts

Pricing Pressure on Suppliers

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Blood Disorders Fuels Need for Apheresis

Procedures and Equipment

Blood Disorders Incidence Worldwide: Number of People Suffering

from Hemophilia, von Willebrand, and Other Disorders (2019)

Market Benefits from Increasing Prevalence of Chronic

Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and Trauma & Injury

Cases

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 and 2030

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)

Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Volume of Apheresis Procedures

Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018

Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018

Plasmapheresis: The Primary Procedure Type

Off-Label Indications Expand Adoption of Photopheresis Procedure

Plateletpheresis Extends a Handy Tool for Dealing with Bleeding

Disorders in Surgeries

Donor Apheresis Equipment Market: High Growth in Store

Global Blood Donations: Apheresis Donation as % of Total Blood

Donation by Region

Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment Poised for Significant Growth

Disposable Apheresis Kits Market Benefits from Single-Use

Nature of Products

Centrifugation Technology and Membrane Filtration Promise Growth

Neurology: The Major Application Area for Apheresis Equipment

Technological Advancements and Novel Indications Augur Well

Innovations in Hybrid Devices Gather Steam

New Apheresis Technologies Emerge to Meet Growing Demand for

Plasma-based Therapies

Pediatrics: An Unexplored Domain in Therapeutic Apheresis

Challenges for Therapeutic Apheresis in Pediatrics Segment

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

CFA: An Effective Way to Pull Up Cold Hemagglutinin Disease

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Aging Population: Population of 65+ Individuals

(in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) in Select Countries for 2020E

TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Apheresis: An Introduction

Apheresis Vs. Whole Blood Collection

Apheresis Process: An Overview

Types of Apheresis Procedures

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

Facts About Plasma and its Donation

Pre-requisites for Plasma Donors

Sources of Blood Plasma

Plasma Exchange and Plasmapheresis: The Difference

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) or Plasma Exchange

Plasmapheresis: Potential Uses Discovered in the Early Years

Erythrocytapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

LDL-Apheresis (Lipidpheresis)

Cytapheresis

Stem Cell Collection

Types of Apheresis Equipment

Donor Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis: An Introduction

Therapeutic Apheresis Techniques

Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis

Categories of Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis: A Treatment Option for Various Diseases

Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis

Type of Therapeutic Apheresis Procedure Used in Different

Medication Conditions

Emerging Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis: What is the Risk Involved?

Therapeutic Plasmapheresis with Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP)

Replacement

Blood Components & Derivatives

Blood: The Circulating Tissue of Human Body

Types of Blood

General Facts about Blood

General Uses of Blood

Components of Blood

Red Blood Cells (RBCs)

White Blood Cells (WBCs)

Platelets

Plasma



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable Apheresis Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Disposable Apheresis Kits by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Apheresis

Kits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plasma & Component Separator by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Plasma & Component Separator

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Plasma & Component

Separator by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Centrifugation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Centrifugation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Centrifugation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Membrane Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Membrane Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Membrane Filtration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plasmapheresis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Plasmapheresis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Plasmapheresis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plateletpheresis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Plateletpheresis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Plateletpheresis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Erythrocytapheresis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Erythrocytapheresis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Erythrocytapheresis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Procedures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Procedures by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Procedures by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Neurology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hematology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Hematology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Hematology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Renal Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Renal Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Renal Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Leukapheresis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Leukapheresis by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Leukapheresis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Apheresis Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

United States: An Important Market for Apheresis Equipment

Donor Apheresis Equipment and Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment

Markets

Demand for Plasma-based Therapies Fuels Adoption of

Plasmapheresis Devices

Blood & Plasma Donations in the US: An Overview

Blood Donations

Blood Transfusions per 1000 population in the US (2012-2018)

Blood Donation in the US: Breakdown of Blood Donations (in % by

Apheresis Donation and Whole Blood Donation

Blood Supply and Demand in the US: A Fact Sheet

Plasma Donations

Plasma Collection (in Million Liters) in the US for 2012, 2014,

2016 and 2018

Number of Blood Plasma Collections (in Million) in the US for

the Years 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

An Overview of Regulatory Environment and Reimbursement Scenario

Reimbursement Policies to Create Growth Opportunities for

Therapeutic Apheresis

Medicaid Coverage for Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

Payment Rates for Apheresis Procedures (in US$) for the Years

2018 and 2019

Competitive Scenario

US Whole Blood Collection Market: Breakdown of Volume Sales

(in %) by Company

US Market for Therapeutic Apheresis in Neurological Disorders:

Revenue Breakdown (in %) by Player for 2019

US Market for Therapeutic Apheresis in Hematology and Oncology

Disorders: Revenue Breakdown (in %) by Company for 2019

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Type - Disposable Apheresis Kits, Plasma &

Component Separator and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by Type -

Disposable Apheresis Kits, Plasma & Component Separator and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Apheresis Kits, Plasma & Component Separator and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Technology - Centrifugation and Membrane

Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Technology - Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Procedure - Plasmapheresis,

Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis and Other

Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Procedure - Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis,

Erythrocytapheresis and Other Procedures Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis,

Erythrocytapheresis and Other Procedures for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 55: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Application - Neurology, Hematology,

Renal Diseases and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Application - Neurology, Hematology, Renal Diseases and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurology, Hematology, Renal Diseases and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Type - Disposable Apheresis Kits, Plasma &

Component Separator and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Type - Disposable Apheresis Kits, Plasma & Component Separator

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Apheresis Kits, Plasma & Component Separator and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Technology - Centrifugation and Membrane

Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Technology - Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Procedure - Plasmapheresis,

Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis and Other

Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Procedure - Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis,

Erythrocytapheresis and Other Procedures Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis,

Erythrocytapheresis and Other Procedures for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 67: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Application - Neurology, Hematology,

Renal Diseases and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Application - Neurology, Hematology, Renal Diseases and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurology, Hematology, Renal Diseases and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Apheresis Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Therapeutic Apheresis Market in Japan: An Overview

Growing Demand for Cancer Treatments Drives Plateletpheresis

Market

Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Type - Disposable Apheresis Kits, Plasma &

Component Separator and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by Type -

Disposable Apheresis Kits, Plasma & Component Separator and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Apheresis Kits, Plasma & Component Separator and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Technology - Centrifugation and Membrane

Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Technology - Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Procedure - Plasmapheresis,

Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis and Other

Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Procedure - Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis,

Erythrocytapheresis and Other Procedures Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis,

Erythrocytapheresis and Other Procedures for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 79: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Application - Neurology, Hematology,

Renal Diseases and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Application - Neurology, Hematology, Renal Diseases and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurology, Hematology, Renal Diseases and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Apheresis Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 82: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Type - Disposable Apheresis Kits, Plasma &

Component Separator and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by Type -

Disposable Apheresis Kits, Plasma & Component Separator and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Apheresis Kits, Plasma & Component Separator and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Technology - Centrifugation and Membrane

Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Technology - Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Procedure - Plasmapheresis,

Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis and Other

Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: China Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Procedure - Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis,

Erythrocytapheresis and Other Procedures Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis,

Erythrocytapheresis and Other Procedures for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 91: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Application - Neurology, Hematology,

Renal Diseases and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: China Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Application - Neurology, Hematology, Renal Diseases and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurology, Hematology, Renal Diseases and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Apheresis Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Europe: A Major Market for Apheresis Equipment

Plasma Collection (in Million Liters) in Europe for 2012, 2014,

2016 and 2018

Table 94: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Type - Disposable Apheresis Kits, Plasma &

Component Separator and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Apheresis Equipment by

Type - Disposable Apheresis Kits, Plasma & Component Separator

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Apheresis Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Apheresis Kits, Plasma & Component Separator and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apheresis Equipment by Technology - Centrifugation and Membrane



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________