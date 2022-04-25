Acasti Pharma to Present at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference on April 28th

LAVAL, Québec, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. ("Acasti" or the "Company") ACSTACST, today announced that Prashant Kohli, Vice President of Commercial Operations of Acasti Pharma will be presenting at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET.
A live webcast of the Company's presentation can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2875/45380 and on the investor relations section of Acasti's website at acastipharma.com/en/investors.
About Acasti
Acasti is a specialty pharma company with drug delivery technologies and drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Acasti's novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery—all which could help to increase treatment compliance and improve patient outcomes.
Acasti's three lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA, which provide the assets with seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States, and additional intellectual property protection with over 40 granted and pending patents. Acasti's lead clinical assets target underserved orphan diseases: (i) GTX-104, an intravenous infusion targeting Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull; (ii) GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray targeting Ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), a progressive, neurodegenerative genetic disease that primarily affects children, causing severe disability, and for which no treatment currently exists; and (iii) GTX-101, a topical spray targeting Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN), a persistent and often debilitating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage from the varicella zoster virus (shingles), which may persist for months and even years. For more information, please visit: https://www.acastipharma.com/en.
Acasti Contact:
Jan D'Alvise
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 450-686-4555
Email: info@acastipharma.com www.acastipharma.com
Investor Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ACST@crescendo-ir.com
