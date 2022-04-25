PLBY Group to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY, a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report financial results for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
The live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors/events-and-presentations.
About PLBY Group, Inc.
PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. Our flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars annually in global consumer spending with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. Our mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon almost seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.
Contact:
Investors: investors@plbygroup.com
Media: press@plbygroup.com
