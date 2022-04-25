Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of IND for its Lead Asset, QRX003, for Netherton Syndrome

ASHBURN, Va., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. QNRX (the "Company" or "Quoin"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to initiate clinical testing for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for QRX003, the Company's investigational product for Netherton Syndrome (NS).



NS is a rare and devastating genetic disease for which there is currently no approved treatment or cure.

QRX003 is a topical lotion, formulated with a proprietary delivery technology, and contains a broad- spectrum serine protease inhibitor, whose mechanism of action is intended to perform the function of a specific protein, called LEKTI. The absence of LEKTI in Netherton patients leads to excessive skin shedding resulting in a highly porous and compromised skin barrier. Daily application of QRX003 is designed to lead to a more normalized skin shedding process and the formation of a stronger and more effective skin barrier.

"We are extremely pleased to announce clearance of our IND application and we look forward to initiating clinical testing in patients with NS in the first half of this year. This is an important milestone both for Quoin and potentially for this very underserved patient population," said Dr. Michael Myers, Chief Executive Officer of Quoin.

About Netherton Syndrome

Netherton Syndrome, a form of Ichthyosis, is a rare, hereditary skin disorder caused by a mutation in the SPINK5 gene (serine protease inhibitor, Kazal Type 5) that leads to severe skin barrier defects and recurring infections, as well as a pronounced predisposition to allergies, asthma, and eczema. Patients also often suffer from severe dehydration, chronic skin inflammation and stunted growth.

Currently, there is no cure for Netherton Syndrome, nor are there any approved therapeutic treatments.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin's innovative pipeline comprises three products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, go to: www.quoinpharma.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," and "will," among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 14, 2022, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.