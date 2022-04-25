Brink's to Participate in the 2022 Morgan Stanley Business Services One-on-One Day on May 12

RICHMOND, Va., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company BCO, the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley Business Services One-on-One Day on May 12, 2022.
Brink's representatives will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Morgan Stanley representative.
About The Brink's Company
The Brink's Company BCO is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.
Contact:
Investor Relations
804.289.9709
