Benjamin Dulieu Joins Duck Creek as Chief Information Security Officer

Boston, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies DCT, a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today announces the addition of Benjamin Dulieu to its leadership team as Chief Information Security Officer. Dulieu will be responsible for Duck Creek's overall information and cybersecurity strategy, as well as managing corporate cybersecurity and protection programs, including for the company's OnDemand offerings.
Dulieu joins Duck Creek from Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH), where he was most recently a Senior Vice President. At BBH, Dulieu assisted in building out and formalizing the firm's cybersecurity program and served as head of Enterprise Risk Management – Cyber and Technology with global responsibility for enterprise technology risk, cyber and information security risk, governance of operational resilience and third-party risk management. Before joining the private banking sector, Dulieu was a former active-duty United States Marine Corps captain, where he was responsible for leading, supervising, and managing military units and the planning, installation, operation, and maintenance of data, telecommunications, and computer systems enabling command-and-control capabilities for Marine Corps units.
"It is a privilege to welcome Ben to the Duck Creek leadership team and leverage his experience and accomplishments to advance our information and cybersecurity capabilities," said Mike Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek. "I believe Ben's deep expertise, experience, and aptitude will be an incredible asset for our company, our customers and partners, and the broader insurance sector. He will bring a fresh global perspective and keep us at the forefront of the important trends in these areas."
Dulieu earned his undergraduate degree from Suffolk University and his master's degree in Banking and Financial Service Management from Boston University.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies DCT is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.
Carley Bunch Duck Creek Technologies
