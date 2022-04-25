TOMI To Exhibit at FDIC International - The Largest Fire and Rescue Conference

FREDERICK, Md., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® ("TOMI") TOMZ, is a global company that specializes in disinfection and decontamination through the utilization of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Because of TOMI's versatile technology and open support of emergency services, TOMI will be attending the FDIC International, Booth 4735, in Indianapolis from April 25 - April 30, 2022.



FDIC International hosts thousands of Fire & Rescue professionals from around the world, with world-class instructors, classrooms, workshops, and hands-on training (H.O.T.) evolutions. With over 800 exhibiting companies, TOMI will demonstrate how its current technology works and show how it is effective in protecting firefighters and emergency medical services personnel long after immediate dangers are resolved. SteraMist actively disinfects numerous harmful pathogens that are commonly found on gear after a fire and seeks to prevent the spread from firefighters to other firefighters and their families.

During the convention, TOMI will also demonstrate its latest product – the SteraPak – and explain how its current design is both easy-to-use and implement. The SteraPak was designed to help provide emergency services with portable disinfection and ensure that both vehicles and gear involved in an emergency are properly disinfected afterwards.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO at TOMI Environmental Solutions, explained that "TOMI is extremely excited to participate in its first EMS show and looks forward to demonstrating how SteraMist can protect the heroes of our nation and their families."

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world ®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT ™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist ® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.



TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.



TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.



For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com

