Pinduoduo Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

SHANGHAI, China, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo" or the "Company") PDD, China's largest agriculture platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 25, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.pinduoduo.com/ as well as the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Pinduoduo Inc., 28/F, No. 533 Loushanguan Road, Changning District, Shanghai 200051, China.
About Pinduoduo Inc.
Pinduoduo connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.
For more information on Pinduoduo news and industry trends, please visit the content hub at https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/.
Source: Pinduoduo Inc.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact us at: investor@pinduoduo.com internationalmedia@pinduoduo.com
