Triumph Bancorp to Live Stream Annual Meeting

DALLAS, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. TBK ("the Company") will be holding its annual shareholders' meeting on April 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM Central time. The Company will host a live webcast of the annual meeting. Following the business portion of the meeting, Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the Company's 2021 operational and financial results as well as recent developments from the first quarter of 2022.
A simultaneous view-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations link, or through a direct link here at: https://tbkbank.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mnRGm8xrTdamingx4crH0Q
About Triumph
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. TBK is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of payments, factoring, and banking services.
www.triumphbancorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph undertakes no duty to update the information.
Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.
Investor Relations:
Luke Wyse
Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
lwyse@tbkbank.com
214-365-6936
Media Contact:
Amanda Tavackoli
Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication
atavackoli@tbkbank.com
214-365-6930
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.