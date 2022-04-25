Global C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, and Elastomers) Market Report Outlook 2022: Transformative Mega Trends, Disruptive Technologies, and Industry Convergence Scenarios

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global C.A.S.E. Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes the transformative Mega Trends, disruptive technologies, and industry convergence scenarios that are expected to impact the coatings, adhesives and sealants, and elastomers (C.A.S.E.) market in 2022.

While supply chain disruption and spikes in raw material prices remain crucial challenges for stakeholders across the value chain, robust growth in certain end applications and faster recovery from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in other end applications present growth prospects for these products.



In line with growth in end application segments, C.A.S.E. markets have experienced a V-shaped recovery after a decline in 2020. Following double-digit growth in 2021, expects C.A.S.E. markets to gradually stabilize in 2022. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the global C.A.S.E. market had been growing at an average year-over-year rate of 5% since 2018.

However, the spread of the virus worldwide since early 2020 significantly affected the total C.A.S.E. market because of country-wide lockdown measures and subsequent temporary closures of manufacturing, logistics, and sales activities.



As a result, the market registered a 4.5% decline in 2020, largely based on disruptions in the automotive, energy, and industrial end-use segments. However, the market quickly recovered in 2021, with the V-shaped growth curve attributed to demand from building and construction, paper and packaging, and renewable energy applications. Further recovery in the automotive, electrical and electronics, and industrial markets is likely to keep growth high in 2022.



This research service offers an investigation and analysis of the C.A.S.E. market at a global level. Demand for C.A.S.E. products has been widely influenced by various trends across end applications. The main end industries covered include construction, automotive and transportation, marine, footwear, energy, healthcare, furniture and DIY, packaging, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, metal and glass processing, and pulp and paper.

The highlights of 2021 and top trends of 2022 are discussed. Revenue forecasts are provided for each product group segment from 2018 to 2022, along with the market split by end application and region of each product group for 2022.



The study analyzes predictions from 2021, delivers the top 8 predictions for the C.A.S.E. market in 2022, and discusses the potential implications on various industry segments. The analysis lists major industry mergers and acquisitions in 2021, and regional analysis is provided for North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

For each industry segment, market snapshots consist of 2020/2021 revenues, 2022 forecasted revenues, and percent revenue forecasts by region. In addition, the study provides overall key growth opportunities and companies to action for the total C.A.S.E. market. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period year is 2022.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers (C.A.S.E.) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary, C.A.S.E. Market Outlook 2022

Key Highlights of the Global C.A.S.E. Market

Challenges Faced by the Global C.A.S.E. Market Due to COVID-19

The 2021 Global C.A.S.E Market - Forecast versus Actual

Global C.A.S.E. Market Historic Sales

Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecasts

Top Predictions for 2022 - C.A.S.E. Market

3. Growth Environment and Scope, Global C.A.S.E. Market

Research Scope

Market Segmentation with Product Value Chain - Global C.A.S.E. Market

4. Macro Economic Factors Impacting the Global C.A.S.E. Market

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Notable M&As in 2021

5. Key Global C.A.S.E. Revenue Trends, 2022

Forecast Assumptions

Global C.A.S.E. Market Revenue by Segment in 2021 and 2022

Global C.A.S.E. Market Revenue by Region in 2022

6. Key Predictions for 2022

Key 2022 C.A.S.E. Market Trends

Prediction 1 - Safe De-bonding and Removal of Adhesives as well as Temporary Bonding Requirements will Drive Innovation

Prediction 2 - Right-to-repair Programs in North America and Europe will Facilitate Equally Distributed Adhesive Demand Across the World

Prediction 3 - Automation will Play a Crucial Role in Application of A&S

Prediction 4 - Powder Coatings, PSAs, and Thermally Stable Adhesives are Likely to Gain Adoption in a Thriving EV Market

Prediction 5 - In RE Applications, High-performance C.A.S.E. Materials that Reduce M&R Costs will Gain Prominence While New Projects will Drive Market Growth

Prediction 7 - Concepts of a Circular and Sustainable Economy will Drive C.A.S.E. Manufacturers Towards Innovation

Prediction 8 - The Continuing Supply Chain Challenges will Influence Manufacturers' Resin Strategies and Product Innovation

7. C.A.S.E. Product Segment Outlook 2022

2022 Market Snapshot - Coatings

Coatings Companies to Watch

2022 Market Snapshot - Adhesives and Sealants

Adhesives and Sealants Companies to Watch

2022 Market Snapshot - Elastomers

Elastomer Companies to Watch

8. Regional Predictions 2022

2022 Predictions - North America

2022 Predictions - Latin America

2022 Predictions - Europe

2022 Predictions - MEA

2022 Predictions - China

2022 Predictions - India

2022 Predictions - Japan

2022 Predictions - Rest of APAC

9. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global C.A.S.E. Market

C.A.S.E. Market - Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Further Digitalization for Streamlining Operations and Supply Chains

Growth Opportunity 2 - Development of C.A.S.E. Products for Electric Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 3 - Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Emerging Needs

Growth Opportunity 4 - Increased Investments to Develop Bio-based C.A.S. Products

Growth Opportunity 5 - Development of Silicones for the Medical and Personal Care Sectors

10. Key Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehx71w

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900