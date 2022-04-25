Novation Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Juicy Music Group in Collaboration with World Renown Musical Artist, Producer and DJ Robbie Rivera

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novation Holdings, Inc. NOHO ("Novation" or the "Company"), a multi strategy holding company focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and bringing to market technologies and solutions to the marketplace is pleased to announce that it has formed and launched Juicy Music Group, Inc. ("Juicy Music") as a partnership and collaboration with world renown musical artist, Producer and DJ, Robbie Rivera. The formation of the Juicy Music Group company marks the Company's commitment to enhance and expand the Juicy Music label and platform, as previously founded and created by Robbie Rivera, to allow for new talent acquisition, management, and the production and management of new music releases.
Robbie Rivera originally founded the Juicy Music label in 1997 and has released over 4,000 tracks and musical recordings embodying all types of EDM and house music from artists around the globe. Robbie Rivera sits firmly atop the dance music hierarchy, highlighted by a slew of releases on his Juicy Music label, Spinnin Records, Nervous, Axtone, Snatch, Armada, Defected, Dimmak and Ultra Music. Millions of streams on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music compliments his past remix work for various artists such as U2, Lenny Kravitz, Basement Jaxx, Clean Bandit, Deadmau5, Tiesto, Kaskade, New Order, Paul Oakenfold, Madonna, Ricky Martin, Maluma, Erasure and David Guetta. Robbie also hosts a weekly radio show that is heard by millions worldwide and now in North America on Dash Radio.
Robbie continues to be a driving force in the EDM worldwide community through the steady release of new music, remixes and live performances in festivals and night clubs, including a newly announced monthly residency in Miami, Florida. More information about Robbie, his music and current tour dates can be found on his website at www.RobbieRivera.com.
"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to be working with world renown artist, producer and DJ, Robbie Rivera on this new and exciting project and initiative to enhance the Juicy Music Label," comments Michael Gelmon, CEO of Novation Holdings, Inc. Not only do we see a huge opportunity for the acquisition and management of new artists and talent within the EDM community, but we also recognize the tremendous opportunity to market and incorporate the services of our wholly owned subsidiary, CraftClouds, to assist these artists in the creation and sales of specialized NFTs (non-fungible tokens).
Robbie Rivera, President and CEO of Juicy Music comments: "I am so ready and excited to take Juicy Music to the next level with Novation Holdings as my partners", comments Robbie Rivera. "Juicy Music 2.0 will focus on releasing music from new and established artists and specially integrating fusions of different genres of electronic music. As a touring DJ, my job is to make people happy on the dance floor, so I will be doing the same with the music we will acquire, develop, and release. Also, stay tuned for some special events as well!"
About the Company
Novation Holdings, Inc. is multi-strategy holding company focused on identifying, developing, acquiring, and bringing to market technologies and solutions across all market sectors. The Company currently operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CraftClouds, LLC - a next-gen NFT (non-fungible token) platform and ecosystem designed to expand on the current offerings of marketplace-based portals and deliver a platform solution for both creators and consumers as well as large scale enterprises and brands. More information about CraftClouds can be found at www.CraftClouds.com and more information about the Company can be found at the Company's website at www.NovationHoldings.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.
CONTACT:
Novation Holdings, Inc.
info@novationholdings.com
Twitter: @NovationNOHO
