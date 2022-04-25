Sunshine Biopharma Files Patent Application Covering Recently Announced mRNA Molecules Found To Be Effective At Destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells

MONTREAL, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: "SBFM" and "SBFMW"), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application in the United States covering the recently communicated mRNA molecules found in pre-clinical trials to be effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture. The patent application contains composition and utility subject matter pertaining to the structure and sequence of the relevant mRNA molecules.



The cytotoxic effects of the subject mRNA molecules were tested on different cancer cells including multidrug resistant breast cancer cells (MCF-7/MDR), ovarian adenocarcinoma cells (OVCAR-3), and pancreatic cancer cells (SUIT-2). In contrast to cancer cells, the mRNA molecules had little cytotoxic effects on non-transformed (normal) human cells (HMEC cells). These mRNA molecules are readily adaptable for delivery into patients using the mRNA vaccine technology.

"We are excited about this potential intellectual property position we just staked in connection with our ongoing mRNA-as-therapeutic-agents research," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "We believe the potential use of mRNA to treat human diseases opens the door to vast therapeutic possibilities for patients," he added.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 6.2 million people worldwide since it first appeared in December 2019. Sunshine Biopharma is working on the development of a treatment for COVID-19 and has completed the synthesis of four potential inhibitors of PLpro and subsequently identified a lead compound, SBFM-PL4. In addition, the Company recently expanded its research efforts into finding other PLpro inhibitors by entering into a collaboration agreement with the University of Arizona. The collaboration is focused on determining the in vivo safety, pharmacokinetics, and dose selection properties of three University of Arizona owned PLpro inhibitors, followed by efficacy testing in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2. The Company holds the first option to negotiate for a commercial, royalty-bearing license for all intellectual property developed by University of Arizona under the research project.

In addition to working on the development of a treatment for COVID-19, Sunshine Biopharma is engaged in the development of Adva-27a, a unique anticancer compound. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University's Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is owner of all patents and intellectual property pertaining to Adva-27a.

