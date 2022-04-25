SUPERETTE BECOMES DOORDASH CANADA'S FIRST MERCHANT PARTNER TO LAUNCH CANNABIS PICKUP

TORONTO, CANADA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superette, a leading local cannabis retail and lifestyle brand, and DoorDash Technologies Canada Inc. ("DoorDash"), have entered into a partnership to provide cannabis pickup in Toronto, Canada. As the market leader for its differentiated approach to cannabis retail, Superette was a natural choice for DoorDash's first foray into cannabis. With a proven track record for transforming cannabis retail shopping into an immersive experience, Superette will apply their creative approach to cannabis retail on the DoorDash marketplace app.
Superette and DoorDash Canada both recognize the growing expectations of customers who want to access the best of their neighborhood through the convenience of an app. This partnership will address that growing demand by bringing Superette's in-store shopping experience onto the DoorDash app. The partnership will give consumers access to curated menus and special collections that reflect the best of the locale in which each store is based.
"We are super excited to be able to partner with DoorDash to continue to transform how consumers engage with cannabis! In true Superette fashion, every element of the experience has been carefully considered with the goal of making our retail experience digital on the DoorDash platform."
- Drummond Munro
Superette embodies DoorDash's mission to grow and empower local communities and partners with local restaurants and food banks, as well as sourcing from sustainable vendors. This launch brings together the best of both companies: the convenience of pre-ordering and picking up cannabis at your local store, while also expanding Superette's reach to DoordDash's large customer base of DoorDash across Toronto.
DoorDash and Superette will offer a compliant product to ensure that consumers are able to access the best of their neighborhood. Customers are age-gated, so only those customers who confirm that they are aged 19+ can view cannabis retail store information, cannabis products, or anything related to cannabis. Superette will verify IDs and strictly enforce maximum possession amount at the store during pickup.
About Superette
Superette is French for mini supermarket and all of their shops pay homage to similarly familiar and nostalgic retail environments from bodegas to flower shops and subway newsstands. Led by a team of retail experts who bring a welcome perspective to the cannabis sector, Superette ingeniously adapts each new location for the neighborhood it opens in, drawing influence from familiar brick and mortar environments to create immersive retail experiences. Their best-in-class product curation brings together the most sought-after brands both in and out of cannabis. Each store is a retail destination in its own right, even if you remove cannabis from the equation. Superette is known for their inclusive, fun-loving world of weed and fashion. Community is at the core of everything Superette does.Their support of local businesses has raised thousands of dollars in addition to long-standing community action partnerships with the Toronto and Ottawa food banks. For more information, visit superetteshop.com and @superette_shop.
About DoorDash Canada
DoorDash Technologies Canada, Inc., a subsidiary of DoorDash Inc. is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses across Canada. DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.
