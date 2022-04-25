HMNC Brain Health to Webcast Live at the KCSA Virtual Psychedelics Conference

MUNICH, Germany, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health ("HMNC" or the "company"), a global precision psychiatry biopharma company, pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by its nascent AI platform and predictive companion diagnostics suite, leading to far shorter treatment durations and higher remission rates, announced today that Benedikt Von Braunmühl, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer, and Nir Naor, Chief Financial Officer, will webcast live at the KCSA Virtual Psychedelics Conference on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
KCSA Virtual Psychedelics Conference:
Date: April 27, 2022
Time: 9:30am ET
Webcast: https://bit.ly/37mU2p6
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. HMNC Brain Health's management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.
If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with HMNC Brain Health's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at hmncbrain@kcsa.com.
Recent Company Highlights:
- In March 2022, HMNC announced promising preliminary results in TRD, suggesting a positive trend in antidepressant efficacy and showing only placebo-level signs of dissociation in its phase 2 oral prolonged-release ketamine (KET01) study.
About HMNC Brain Health
HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a global Precision Psychiatry biopharma company, pioneering the development of Personalized Therapies, powered by its nascent AI platform and predictive companion diagnostics suite, leading to far shorter treatment durations and higher remission rates. The company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD). The company has operations in both the US and Germany and is backed by a renowned global VC, several family offices, and a strategic healthcare investor. HMNC Brain Health now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Contacts
Media Contacts
Alexander Schmidt (Europe)
+49 151 22 99 39 765
alexander.schmidt@gaulyadvisors.com
Anne Donohoe (U.S.)
+1 212-896-1265
hmnc@kcsa.com
Investor Contact (U.S.)
Tim Regan / Sophia Bashford
+1 347-487-6788
tregan@kcsa.com / sbashford@kcsa.com
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
