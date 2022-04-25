BioVie to Participate at the B. Riley Securities' Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference

CARSON CITY, Nev., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., BIVI ("BioVie" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of advanced liver disease and neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the participation of its management team in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at the B. Riley Securities' Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference, to be held virtually April 27-28, 2022.

Cuong Do (President and Chief Executive Officer) and Joseph Palumbo (Chief Medical Officer) will discuss the novel mechanism of action for NE3107, BioVie's lead compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's disease.

Details on the fireside chat can be found below.

B. Riley Securities' Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference

Presentation Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Presentation Time: 1:30 PM ET

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2875/45374

About BioVie

BioVie Inc. BIVI is a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapies to overcome unmet medical needs in chronic debilitating conditions. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated in a US Phase 2 study for the treatment of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis with top-line results anticipated in early 2023. BIV201 is administered as a patent-pending liquid formulation. The active agent is approved in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis but is not available in the US or Japan. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate NE3107 inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NFB (e.g., TNF transcription) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The Company is conducting a potentially pivotal Phase 3 randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, parallel group, multicenter study to evaluate NE3107 in subjects who have mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (NCT04669028). An estimated six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's. BioVie has initiated this study and is targeting primary completion in early 2023. A Phase 2 study of NE3107 in Parkinson's disease is enrolling patients and expect to have topline data readout by mid-year 2022. NE3107 is patented in the United States, Australia, Canada, Europe, and South Korea. For more information, visit http://www.bioviepharma.com/.

For Investor Relations Inquiries: