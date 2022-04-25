Subtext Expands Outreach to Student-Athletes With Investment In INFLCR NIL Technology

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext , an award-winning texting platform that connects creators with fans, is expanding its outreach to student-athletes with its investment in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) through the INFLCR Global Exchange, seven months after an initial partnership.



Initially, Subtext worked with INFLCR, the industry-leading brand building and NIL business management app, to provide student-athletes with education and best practices around monetizing through their texting platform. The partnership gives direct access to Subtext through INFLCR and automates reporting for all Subtext transactions. Now, the SMS platform is reaching out directly to NCAA student-athletes to help them create their own subscriber communities and share exclusive updates with their biggest supporters in a way that remains compliant with NCAA reporting requirements.

"This expanded investment will bring more NCAA-athletes into the Subtext community, allowing them to own their relationships with fans and build value in their brands," said Mike Donoghue, co-founder and CEO of Subtext. "Student-athletes will be able to monetize their following, create their own subscriber communities, and share exclusive updates with their biggest supporters in a way that remains compliant with NCAA reporting requirements."

Subtext is now using extended Global Exchange features that include automated payments and disclosures, direct messaging with student-athletes in bulk or individually, filtering through student-athlete profiles, and more. With access to thousands of student-athletes through INFLCR, Subtext will grow its network and offer any athlete the chance to build and monetize their following. The Global Exchange is simplifying the way student-athletes interact with companies like Subtext. INFLCR's leading technology is closing the connection, communication, and payment gaps that previously existed in the collegiate NIL space.

"Subtext was one of our first NIL partners in July because they stood out with their clear value-prop for student-athletes. Fans and supporters are always looking for ways to get closer to their favorite athletes, and Subtext delivers that connection," said NIL Partnerships Director Josh Delander. "Our goal is to provide INFLCR student-athletes direct access to elite companies, and the expansion of this partnership with Subtext does exactly that."

About Subtext

Subtext is an award-winning conversation platform that connects creators and subscribers through text messaging. By making direct connections with their fans, Subtext hosts have the ability to communicate one on one or at scale. Subtext customers include INFLCR, Sony Music, Conde Nast, USA Today Network, CNET, and IRONMAN. Subtext is the fourth product spinout from The Alpha Group, a successful incubator for new technology and media properties inside Advance. Advance's portfolio of exceptional companies includes Condé Nast, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Stage Entertainment, Turnitin, 1010data, and POP. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Discovery and Reddit. For more information, visit joinsubtext.com.

About INFLCR

INFLCR, a Teamworks product, is the leading athlete brand-building and NIL business management app for elite athletic organizations. The INFLCR athlete app educates student-athletes, coaches and staff for the NIL era in a safe and compliant environment, all powered by best-in-class content delivery for student-athletes to access and share content to their social media channels. INFLCR works with more than 4,000 collegiate and professional sports teams with a network of over 75,000 active users.

Impactful new features like the INFLCR Local & Global Exchange provide local and national companies with the ability to find, communicate, pay, and report NIL transactions with student-athletes, maximizing their NIL earning potential with streamlined reporting for their institution and their personal tax returns.

Visit www.inflcr.com for more information.

