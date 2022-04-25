Vaccinex, Inc. Announces Upcoming Presentation at the PEGS Boston Conference & Expo Highlighting Its ActivMAb® Technology for Complex Membrane Antigen Expression to Enable Drug Discovery

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. VCNX, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that it has been selected for poster presentation related to its ActivMAb technology platform during the upcoming 18th Annual PEGS Boston Conference & Expo, taking place from May 2nd to May 6th via in person and virtual attendance.



"We look forward to sharing these new data demonstrating expression of complex multi-pass membrane receptors presented in their native conformation. These receptors are an important class of pharmaceutical targets including ion channels and GPCR, to which it has proved very difficult to select antibodies employing other existing technologies. Using our ActivMAb technology, we have successfully selected potent antibodies specific for these targets, such as chemokine receptor CXCR4 and SARS-CoV2 receptor." said Ernest Smith, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Vaccinex.

Details are shown below: Abstract title: Native complex membrane antigen expression on poxvirus for antibody discovery, P161 Presenter: Angelica Cornelison, BD & Alliance Management, Vaccinex Session: Engineering Stream, Display of Biologics Date: May 2-3, 2022 Venue: Hynes Convention Center, Boson, MA, USA Access: The Poster will be presented in-person and will also be available on Vaccinex's website starting on May 2 at 3:50 PM EST. Add to calendar: https://ir.vaccinex.com/presentations Program Link: https://www.pegsummit.com/?_ga=2.211247765.1460103379.1650565287-290157728.1650307327#

Vaccinex's proprietary technology allows efficient expression of isolated and properly folded multi-pass transmembrane receptors in the extracellular envelope of poxvirus. More than one third of all FDA approved drugs target such receptors but, because these complex proteins cannot be purified from the natural cellular membranes in which they are embedded without destroying their conformation and activity, it has not been possible to select antibody drugs except in very few cases. As methods for identifying promising therapeutic targets become more powerful, biopharma is increasingly turning its attention to the unmet need for antibodies to this important class of targets. Using a method that embeds the protein of interest in a cell derived viral membrane, these target proteins are expressed in their natural conformation. The resulting antigen expressing virus can be readily purified and used for antibody selection employing any in vitro antigen display or immunization platform. This is a novel enabling technology for antibody drug discovery and development projects.

About ActivMAb®

Vaccinex has developed a proprietary mammalian cell-based antibody discovery platform with unique multi-pass membrane target capabilities. The ActivMAb technology now has four main applications: complex membrane antigen presentation, antibody or antigen discovery, and protein optimization. Vaccinex has entered into an antibody license with Surface Oncology (Cambridge, MA) and into Material Transfer Agreements for drug discovery or process development with two major pharma utilizing this technology. Vaccinex seeks partnering opportunities for co-development or licensing of existing antibodies in our pipeline, discovery of new antibodies and/or applications for this powerful technology.

About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The Company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that it believes prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain. Pepinemab is being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer and a Phase 1/2a study in Alzheimer's Disease, with ongoing exploration of potential Phase 3 development in Huntington's disease. The Company additionally intends to leverage its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb, to create strategic collaborations, particularly by exploiting its unique capability to select high value antibodies against important multi-pass membrane receptors.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. ("Vaccinex," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of our clinical trials of pepinemab in various indications, the use and potential benefits of pepinemab in Huntington's and Alzheimer's disease and other indications, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "appears," "expect," "hope", "planned," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "hypothesis," "potential," "suggest", "advance," and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome of our research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, risks related to our dependence on our lead product candidate pepinemab, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect our development plans or the commercial potential of our product candidates. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recent year-end Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contact us for unique solutions to assist in your Drug Discovery and Development projects:

Angelica Cornelison

Vaccinex, Inc

activmab@vaccinex.com