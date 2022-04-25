Vor Bio to Present at Keystone Symposia Precision Genome Engineering Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio VOR, a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations at the Keystone Symposia Precision Genome Engineering meeting, held April 27 to May 1 in Keystone, Colorado.



The presentations include two posters and a workshop discussion featuring data on multiplex gene editing in human hematopoietic stem cells using various genome editing technologies. The data demonstrate how Vor Bio's novel platform, which genetically modifies healthy donor hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to remove select cell surface targets, enables targeted therapies to selectively destroy cancer cells while sparing the healthy cells. This unique approach has the potential to reduce on-target toxicity, allowing new and different therapeutic approaches following transplant in patients with AML.

"As most tumor antigens are also expressed on normal blood cells, traditional multi-targeted immunotherapy increases the risk of severe cytopenia," explained Tirtha Chakraborty, Ph.D., Vor Bio's Chief Scientific Officer. "We are excited to present how we can potentially address this challenge with a safer approach, with minimum translocation risk, using our platform that removes two or more target antigens from the donor HSCs. This approach to transplant, coupled with targeted therapies, may enable the delivery of more efficacious and durable treatments."

Vor Bio is advancing clinical investigation of its lead program, VOR33, an eHSC candidate for patients with AML. VOR33 consists of genome-edited hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells that have been engineered to lack the CD33 protein. It is designed to replace the standard of care in transplant settings for patients suffering from AML and potentially other blood cancers. The company's Phase 1/2a multi-center, open-label study of VOR33, VBP101, continues to recruit participants with AML who are at risk of relapse.



Details of the abstracts and presentations times are as follows:

Title: Multiplex Editing of Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells (HSPCs) with CRISPR-Cas Nucleases Achieves High On-Target Editing with Undetectable Translocations

Presenter: Michael A. Pettiglio, Scientist I, Vor Bio

Authors: Michael A. Pettiglio, Nipul Patel, Azita Ghodssi, Timothy Collingsworth, Meltem Isik, Gary Ge, Alejandra Falla, Dane Hazelbaker, Elizabeth Paik, John Lydeard, Tirtha Chakraborty

Date/Time: Saturday, April 30, 2022. Poster session 3: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM (MST)

Category: Precision Genome Engineering

Title: Multiplex Base Editing in human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) enables efficient removal of multiple surface antigens in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) immunotherapy

Presenter: Alejandra Falla, Senior Scientist, Vor Bio

Authors: Alejandra Falla, Caroline McGowan, Meltem Isik, Gabriella Angelini, Sushma Krishnamurthy, Azita Ghodssi, Matthew Ung, Harshal Shah, Huan Qiu, Ruijia Wang, Gary Ge, Kienan Salvadore, Mark B. Jones, Dane Hazelbaker, Elizabeth Paik, John Lydeard, Tirtha Chakraborty

Date/Time: Thursday, April 28, 2022, Poster session I: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM (MST)

Category: Precision Genome Engineering

This research will also be presented as part of a Keystone Symposia Workshop session as a short oral presentation.

Workshop 1: Genome Editing without DSB

April 28, 2022, 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM (MST)



The posters from these presentations will be available on the Vor corporate website at the start of the meeting on April 27, 2022 at 9:00am Eastern Time at https://ir.vorbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



