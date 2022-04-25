Sovos Brands, Inc. Appoints Joshua Levine as Vice President of Investor Relations

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. ("Sovos Brands" or the "Company") SOVO, one of the fastest-growing food companies of scale in the United States, today announced that Josh Levine has been appointed Vice President of Investor Relations, effective April 25, 2022. Mr. Levine joins Sovos Brands with over 15 years of experience in investing and equity research spanning a range of global and emerging, high-growth brands across the consumer sector. In his role leading Investor Relations, Mr. Levine will report directly to the Chief Financial Officer, Chris Hall, and oversee the Company's communications with the financial community, including institutional investors and sell-side analysts.



"We are excited to welcome Josh to Sovos Brands, where he brings extensive experience from years of covering many companies across the consumer sector," said Chris Hall. "Having worked on both the buy-side and sell-side, including nearly 10 years covering the packaged food sector, Josh brings a deep knowledge of the food space, a fresh perspective to our Investor Relations function, a strong network of relationships across the investment community, and a passion for our mission to deliver delicious food for joyful living. Josh will be instrumental in articulating our commitment to generating sustainable growth that creates value for our shareholders over the long-term."

Mr. Levine joins Sovos Brands from Absoluto Partners, a long-term focused and research-intensive hedge fund, where he was a Partner and served as the lead coverage analyst on the consumer staples, global luxury and restaurants sectors since March 2020. Previously, Mr. Levine covered the consumer staples sector at Balyasny Asset Management and Citadel. Prior to the buy-side, he was a Vice President at JP Morgan equity research covering the packaged food sector. Mr. Levine holds an MBA from Cornell University and a B.A. from Brandeis University.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today's consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company's product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles, all of which are sold in the United States under the brand names Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders. All Sovos Brands' products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on Sovos Brands and its products, please visit www.sovosbrands.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Josh Levine

IR@sovosbrands.com

Media:

Lauren Armstrong

media@sovosbrands.com