PowerFleet Appoints Enterprise Software Veteran Patrick Maley as Chief Revenue Officer and U.S. General Manager

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. PWFL a global leader of Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, has appointed enterprise software veteran Patrick Maley as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and U.S. General Manager of PowerFleet.
Maley will work with CEO Steve Towe to lead PowerFleet's global go-to-market growth strategy and to promote PowerFleet's mission to improve safety, productivity, and sustainability across business operations with intuitive and innovative IoT software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.
Maley brings a wealth of experience delivering best-in-class go-to-market teams in the supply chain industry, most recently serving as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at BluJay Solutions, a market-leading global trade and supply chain technology company recently acquired by E2open. During his five years at BluJay, the company doubled in size and experienced an eight times increase in valuation. Prior to BluJay, Maley served as President of MAM Software, a publicly traded company focused on the automotive aftermarket, where he led the company's SaaS transformation and drove high organic growth. Additionally, Maley has held sales and marketing leadership roles at RedPrairie, Kinaxis and Manhattan Associates and received his bachelors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
"This is an exciting time to be joining PowerFleet," said Maley. "With the increasing need for reliable IoT partners to modernize and unify operational systems, PowerFleet is well positioned to lead the industry with its innovative IoT platform, already deployed at thousands of companies around the world. This is a team that thrives on a growth mindset, and I'm thrilled to join them on this journey."
Over the next several months, Maley, Towe and CTO Jim Zeitunian will work to position PowerFleet as having one of the most comprehensive set of capabilities across all assets and vehicle types in the global market for enterprise customers to manage their mobile assets and operations.
"Patrick's proven sales and marketing leadership and extensive knowledge of enterprise software is pivotal to the company as we evolve our brand and expand our position as a leading global SaaS provider," said Towe.
To learn more about the latest PowerFleet solutions, visit www.powerfleet.com.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet® Inc. PWFLPWFL)) is a global leader of Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations. PowerFleet's patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet's global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.
PowerFleet Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
PWFL@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860
PowerFleet Media Contact
Calen McGee
powerfleet@n6a.com
(908) 461-0266
