1812 Brewing Company, Inc. Releases Two New Beers

Watertown, NY, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. KEGS (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on the heels of its flagship War of 1812 Amber Ale earning a top medal in the 2022 New York International Beer Competition, it is releasing two new beers this week. Available at its Sackets Harbor location will be the new Hazy Oasis Pale Ale and Featherhammer Ale.

Hazy Oasis Pale Ale (4.7% ABV) is an American-style hazy pale ale brewed with a variety of hops including Mosaic and Citra and fermented with a special yeast that elevates these hops' flavors. When drinking Hazy Oasis you'll notice tropical aromas of mango, guava, and passion fruit that make it easy to drink.

Featherhammer Ale (8% ABV) is a German style Maibock brewed with German Munich, Pilsner and Vienna malts and finished with German Tettnanger and Pearle hops. Featherhammer is a BIG beer that is traditional brewed in February and slowly finished over 2 months to produce a remarkably smooth and easy-drinking beer. At 8% alcohol by volume, the beer was named "Featherhammer" from being as light as feather but as hard hitting as a hammer. So please drink responsibly!

About 1812 Brewing Company :

1812 Brewing Company is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. The Company seeks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be achieved in areas of operational expertise such as distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Company, produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.