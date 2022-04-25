Global Security Screening and Detection Market Growth Opportunities Report 2022

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Security Screening and Detection Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report focuses on people screening, cargo & vehicle, baggage and parcel, and explosives and narcotics detection across ports & borders.
This study assesses the global security screening and detection market by identifying the market trends, drivers and restraints, key technologies, and developments by region. It examines regional trends, noting key projects and investments to identify areas with considerable growth and potential opportunities for security screening and detection technology providers.
Growth in traveler numbers following the lift of travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic globally continues to place pressure on border organizations to manage threats and screen people and goods. The continued risk of cross-border terrorism and crime demands higher passenger screening levels and contraband goods detection.
Globally, screening and detection is among the top 3 investment areas within infrastructure upgrade programs running at ports of entry. As the global industry recovers from the pandemic, demand for screening and detection solutions is expected to increase as halted projects restart and procurement programs continue during the next 5 to 10 years.
As more innovation in screening systems to move away from traditional X-ray technology is ongoing, the market will witness disruption by new entrants in the next 10 years. The security industry is witnessing rapid shifts in technology innovation and adoption rates due to dynamic and asymmetric threats and their propagation in physical and digital domains.
Security agencies increasingly consider more integrated platforms to meet current operational needs and improve detection efficiency and collaboration across other security stakeholders within ports of entry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Security Screening and Detection
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Security Screening and Detection
- Scope of Analysis - Security Screening and Detection
- Market Coverage - Security Screening and Detection
- Market Segmentation
- Overview and Key Findings - Security Screening and Detection
- Security Screening and Detection - Stakeholders to Influence
- Concept of Cargo & Container Scanning Operations - Regional Diversity
- Key Growth Metrics - Security Screening and Detection
- Growth Drivers for Security Screening and Detection
- Growth Restraints for Security Screening and Detection
- Forecast Assumptions - Security Screening and Detection
- Spending Forecast - Security Screening and Detection
- Spending Forecast by Vertical - Security Screening and Detection
- Spending Forecast by Region - Security Screening and Detection
- Spending Forecast Analysis - Security Screening and Detection
- Spending Forecast Analysis by Region - Security Screening and Detection
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Security Screening and Detection
- Competitive Environment - Security Screening and Detection
- Contract Awards in Security Screening and Detection
- Open Tenders in Security Screening and Detection
- Key Trends - Security Screening and Detection
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airports
- Key Growth Metrics - Airports
- Key Findings - Airports
- Spending Forecast - Airports
- Spending Forecast by Region - Airports
- Spending Forecast Analysis - Airports
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Land Borders
- Key Growth Metrics - Land Borders
- Key Findings - Land Borders
- Spending Forecast - Land Borders
- Spending Forecast by Region - Land Borders
- Spending Forecast Analysis - Land Borders
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Maritime Ports
- Key Growth Metrics - Maritime Ports
- Key Findings - Maritime Ports
- Spending Forecast - Maritime Ports
- Spending Forecast by Region - Maritime Ports
- Spending Forecast Analysis - Maritime Ports
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Lease/Rental Model for Security Screening and Detection Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Mobile Autonomous Scanning Systems for Security Screening and Detection Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Managed Services Business Model for Security Screening and Detection Solutions
- Three Key Takeaways
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5i1az7
