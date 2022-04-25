Science 37 to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE, the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™ today announced it will report first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 9, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 467-7754 for domestic callers or (270) 215-9366 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 1388417. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Science 37 website at https://investors.science37.com/.
About Science 37
Science 37 Holdings, Inc.'s SNCE mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Agile Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today's more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com.
Contacts:
MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Margie Kooman
Science 37
Phone: (984) 377-3737
Email: pr@science37.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@science37.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.