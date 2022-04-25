Global Digital Industrial Platforms Market Report 2022: Industrial Mega Trends are Digitally Transforming the Manufacturing Landscape and Creating New Business Paradigms

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Industrial Platforms Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides anunderstanding and comprehensive characterization of digital industrial platforms
The study will also
- Define and describe market segmentation based on participants, offerings, verticals, and geographies
- Offer a high-level overview of the current size and the projected growth of the market
- Provide a complete picture of the key trends and challenges shaping the digital industrial platforms market
- Furnish detailed information regarding the dynamics and the major factors influencing market growth (drivers and restraints)
- Illustrate the competitive landscape of the market and mention the key participants in the ecosystem
- Describe the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market behavior
- Offer an overview of the legal, policy, and regulatory scenario along with the main global governmental initiatives
- Analyze the growth opportunities universe in the digital industrial platforms market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Industrial Platforms Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Introduction
- Abstract
- Study Objectives
- Key Questions Answered
- Target Audience
3. Digital Industrial Platforms
- Brief History
- Definition
- Data-driven Businesses
- Holistic Approach
- Architecture and Connectivity
- Infrastructure
- Technology Ecosystem
- Top Use-Cases
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Market Definition
- Scope of Analysis and Key Takeaways
- Market Segmentation - By Participant Category
- Market Segmentation - By Platform Type
- Market Segmentation - By Offering Type
- Market Segmentation - By End User or Vertical Industry
- Market Segmentation - By Geography
- Market Growth - Forecast Assumptions
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Market Growth - Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Competitive Environment - Summary
- Competitive Environment - Key Participants
- Competitive Environment - Key Offerings
- Digital Technology Challenges
- Market Challenges
- Digital Technology Trends
- Market Trends
- Digital Technology Enablers
- Digital Technology Enablers - Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Government Initiatives
5. Key M&As and Partnerships (2021 - Q1 2022)
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Investment Focus Areas
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increased Adoption of Robotics for Autonomous Operation
- Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships and M&As among Different Market Participants to Achieve Increased Revenue and Market Share
- Growth Opportunity 3: Investments in Asset Performance and Field Service Management Technologies to Reduce Operating Costs
- Growth Opportunity 4: Investments in Energy Management and Occupational Safety Technologies for HSE Compliance
- Growth Opportunity 5: Investments in OT/IT New Communication Technologies for Data-driven Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 6: Green Energy and CO2 Footprint Reduction for Sustainable Business Practices
- Growth Opportunity 7: Digitalization of Industry Knowledge for Expertise Retention and Increased Employee Productivity
- Growth Opportunity 8: Investments in Edge Computing for Data Security and Storage Cost Reduction
7. Abbreviations and Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/holyua
