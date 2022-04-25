Global Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Markets, 2022-2027 - Growing Demand for Bio-Based Polyalphaolefins & Growing Demand from Electric Vehicles

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global poly alpha olefin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027
This report considers the present scenario of the poly alpha olefin market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Low viscosity PAOs accounted for the largest market share in the global polyalphaolefin market by type. This segment holds a 51.90% share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2027.
Europe dominated the global polyalphaolefin market with a share of around 42.71% in terms of revenue in 2021. The region is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 4.32% by revenue.
The prime factor supporting the growth of the European region is the well-established automotive industry that consumes a major chunk of polyalphaolefins.
In APAC, China represents a lucrative growth opportunity owing to the booming automotive industry and strong presence of manufacturing facilities. In addition, low cost of production and availability of raw material at a cheaper cost attracts global players to set up their manufacturing base in China.
Key Highlights
- The major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for better performance engine oils that result in lower CO2 emissions and higher-performing lubricants for industrial equipment.
- However, being a synthetic base oil, it faces a major threat from bio-based lubricants, which are experiencing rapid growth.
- Europe dominated the global polyalphaolefin market with a share of around 42.71% in terms of revenue in 2021. The region is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 4.32% by revenue.
Key Vendors
- British Petroleum
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Ineos
- Shell
Other Prominent Vendors
- Addinol
- Croda International
- Chemtura
- ENI
- Fuchs
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Liqui Moly
- Lukoil
- Lubricon
- Labdhi Chemicals
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Naco Synthetics
- Novvi
- PetroCanada
- Penrite Oil
- Peak Lubricants
- Shanghai FOX Chemical Technology
- Sasol
- Tulstar Products
- Valero
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Manufacturing Process
7.3 Value Chain Analysis
7.4 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Demand from Automotive Sector
8.2 Demand for Vehicles With Higher Fuel Economy
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Demand for Bio-Based Polyalphaolefins
9.2 Growing Demand from Electric Vehicles
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
10.2 Increasing Competition from Bio-Based Pao Products
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Value & Volume
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Polyalphaolefin Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 High Viscosity
12.5 Medium Viscosity
12.6 Low Viscosity
13 End Use
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Automotive
13.5 Industrial
13.6 Others
14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pk50c1
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.