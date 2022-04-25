PolyPid Announces Presentation at the 13th European and Global CLINAM Summit for Nanomedicine

Presentation evaluates the effect of D-PLEX100 in limiting occurrence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in colorectal surgery patients
PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. PYPD ("PolyPid" or the "Company"), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, announced today that the Company will present clinical data at the 13th European and Global CLINAM Summit for Nanomedicine, being held virtually on May 2–4, 2022. The focus of this year's summit is From Hope to Product – The Brilliant Prospect in Nanomedicine and Related Fields.
Dr. Noam Emanuel, Chief Scientific Officer of PolyPid, will present the abstract, ‘From Bench to Bedside: D-PLEX100 Limits AMR Occurrence in Randomized Double-Blind Phase 2 Trial in Colorectal Surgery Patients,' demonstrating D-PLEX100 as a safe and effective surgical site infection prevention agent without affecting the incidence of postoperative colonization by multi drug resistant organisms. Dr. Emanuel's presentation will be available on https://www.polypid.com/ following the summit.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. PYPD is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma. For additional company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Corporate Contact:
PolyPid, Ltd.
Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad
EVP & CFO
Tel: +972-747195700
Investor Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com
Media Contact:
Nechama Feuerstein
FINN Partners
551-444-0784
Nechama.Feuerstein@finnpartners.com
