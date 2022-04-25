MediaAdvisory: TC Energy and GreenGasUSA announce strategic collaboration for development of renewable natural gas transportation hubs

HOUSTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation ((TSX, NYSE:TRP) (TC Energy), a leading North American energy infrastructure company, and GreenGasUSA, an owner and operator of renewable natural gas (RNG) value chain critical assets, have announced a strategic collaboration to explore development of a network of natural gas transportation hubs, including RNG. These transportation hubs would provide centralized access to existing energy transportation infrastructure for renewable natural gas sources, such as farms, wastewater treatment facilities and landfills.



As part of this collaboration, GreenGasUSA will originate RNG, which is the product of the decomposition of organic matter, condition the gas to pipeline quality and transport it to the RNG hub. This is underpinned by firm transportation contracts with TC Energy for the transport of RNG. TC Energy will build, own and operate the RNG transportation hubs, developing critical steps towards the acceleration of methane capture projects and thus the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. TC Energy's experience in transporting RNG in the U.S. dates to 2005. There are currently 10 RNG interconnects across TC Energy's U.S. Natural Gas footprint with plans to rapidly expand and provide more capability before the end of the year.

The anticipated benefits of this collaboration include:

Reducing GHG emissions by providing cost-effective market access to RNG developers

Increasing equitable participation of diverse biogas sources in renewable energy markets

Increasing energy resilience and independence with an emphasis on natural gas and renewables

Offering customers more innovative solutions, economic viability and carbon-neutral energy opportunities

Combining TC Energy's vast energy distribution network with GreenGasUSA's extensive experience in gas compression, compressed natural gas (CNG) transportation and pipeline injection is expected to further increase methane capture and increase the use of renewable fuels within the energy mix. These transportation hubs are expected to be under development in several states along TC Energy's 32,700-mile U.S. Natural Gas pipeline system within the next four years. The first hub is targeted for in service in the second quarter of 2023.

"As we continue to find innovative energy solutions for current and future customers, we value strategic collaboration opportunities like this one with GreenGasUSA to transport renewable natural gas," said Stanley G. Chapman III, TC Energy's Executive Vice President and President, U.S. & Mexico Natural Gas. "We have embraced the growing role of RNG in our industry and continue to explore ways to optimize our existing U.S. pipeline system in a collaborative, safe and sustainable manner."

"We're pleased to partner with TC Energy to develop these RNG hubs," said Marc Fetten, owner of GreenGasUSA. "These are key steps to making the planet greener by connecting sources of renewable gas to energy consumers that are serious about decarbonization and displacing fossil fuels."

About TC Energy

We're a team of 7,000+ energy problem solvers working to move, generate and store the energy North America relies on. Today, we're taking action to make that energy more sustainable and more secure. We're innovating and modernizing to reduce emissions from our business. And, we're delivering new energy solutions – from natural gas and renewables to carbon capture and hydrogen – to help other businesses and industries decarbonize too.

TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). Forward-looking statements in this document are intended to provide TC Energy security holders and potential investors with information regarding TC Energy and its subsidiaries, including management's assessment of TC Energy's and its subsidiaries' future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TC Energy's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. As actual results could vary significantly from the forward-looking information, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. We do not update our forward-looking information due to new information or future events, unless we are required to by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the most recent Quarterly Report to Shareholders and Annual Report filed under TC Energy's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

