Lincoln Electric to Present at the Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

CLEVELAND, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO today announced that Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be accessible on our Investor Relations web site.
About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading material science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.
Contact Amanda Butler Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications Tel: 216.383.2534 Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com
