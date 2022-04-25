WestKam Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Vancouver, BC, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WestKam Gold Corp. WKG (the "Company" or "WestKam"), announces a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $250,000 through the sale of up to 2,083,333 units at a price of $0.12/unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.20 per warrant share for a period of one year following the close of the offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee of cash, shares and/or warrants to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies. Proceeds from this offering will be used to pay outstanding accounts payable and for working capital.
About WestKam Gold Corp.
WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.westkamgold.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Peter Laipnieks"
Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO
|WestKam Gold Corp.
Suite 900, 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1
|Contact:
|Investor Relations
ir@westkamgold.com
www.westkamgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the
TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
