Global Ophthalmic Implants Market Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - ALCON, Johnson & Johnson, & Bausch & Lomb

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Implants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ophthalmic implants market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.
The Intraocular Lenses are expected to witness the highest incremental growth and Glaucoma Implants are likely to witness the highest absolute growth during the forecast period. The rising cases of presbyopia, myopia, blindness, cataract surgery, and farsightedness are expected to drive demand for the global eye implant market.
Other major reasons for the market's growth include increasing awareness of comprehensive eye care services, the surge in the geriatric population, and the inclusion of eye care services in the insurance system. The total number of patients undergoing cataract surgery has more than tripled in a decade, a key factor that has impacted players in the intraocular lens industry.
Hospitals are expected to witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period. The Hospital segment is the dominant segment in the ophthalmic implant market. Glaucoma drainage implant surgery is performed in an outpatient surgery center or hospital.
The increasing ageing population and raising awareness in the North American region are expected to drive the ophthalmic implants market size in the region.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Advances in ophthalmic diagnostic technology have resulted in wider product adoption. The easy accessibility of online tools has educated the public about various treatment options and will help the market grow. The increasing acceptance of advanced ocular devices such as artificial eyes and glaucoma devices has opened up the potential for companies active in the market.
The increasing number of regulatory approvals for corneal implants devices will help large companies generate significant revenue in the eye implant market in the years to come.
The emergence of various advanced intraocular lenses and increased competition between manufacturers to develop better lenses, as well as an increase in investment in eye research institutes by government and non-governmental organizations are expected to fuel market growth.
MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
- Growing Advancements in Ophthalmic Diagnostic Technology
- Increasing Adoption of Advanced Ocular Devices
- Increase in the Number of Cases Of Eye-Related Disorders
- Rise In Awareness of Diagnosis & Treatment of Eye Disorders
- Launches and approvals to Increase Market Share
- In May 2020, the launch of the presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (IOL) LuxSmart and its monofocal version LuxGood was announced. Both have pre-loaded delivery systems and Pure Refractive Optics (PRO) technology.
- In January 2021, the AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL (Vivity), the non-diffractive intraocular lens with extended depth of field (IOL), was launched in the US. Vivity is used in the AcrySof IQ IOL.
Key Vendors
- ALCON
- Johnson & Johnson
- Bausch & Lomb
Other Prominent Vendors
- Second Sight
- Micro Engineering Solutions
- Gulden Ophthalmic
- AJL Ophthalmic S.A
- EyeD Pharma
- Care Group
- F. Ad. Muller Sohne Gmbh & Co.KG
- Hoya Corporation
- MORCHER GmbH
- Ophtec BV
- BVI
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited
- Glaukos Corporation
- CorNeat Vision
- HumanOptics
- Omni Lens
- IVANTIS
- InnFocus
- POLYACTIVA PTY LTD
- LAMBDAVISION
- SMR OPHTHALMIC PVT. LTD
- Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc
- Devine Meditech
- Innolens
- iSTAR Medical
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rise of Artificial Intelligence for Detecting Diabetic Retinopathy
8.2 Use of Synthetic Cornea Implants
8.3 Increase in Use of Robotic Surgical Assistants for Eye Surgeries
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Advancements in Ophthalmic Diagnostic Technology
9.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Ocular Devices
9.3 Increase in the Number of Cases of Eye-Related Disorders
9.4 Rise in Awareness of Diagnosis & Treatment of Eye Disorders
9.5 Rise in Preference for Minimally Invasive Ophthalmic Surgery
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Stringent Regulatory Approvals and Product Recalls
10.2 Increase in Risk of Surgery Failure
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Intraocular Lenses
12.4 Glaucoma Implants
12.5 Corneal Implants
12.6 Others
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Cataract Surgery
13.4 Glaucoma Surgery
13.5 Others
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals
14.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
14.5 Ophthalmic Clinics
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95pm2u
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
