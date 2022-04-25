FibroGen to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. FGEN will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 9 after the market close. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) with the investment community to further detail the company's corporate and financial performance.
Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the FibroGen website at https://fibrogen.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/events. It is recommended that listeners access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.
Dial-In Information
Live (U.S./Canada): (877) 658-9081
Live (International): (602) 563-8732
Confirmation number: 2487763
A replay of the webcast and investor presentation will be available shortly after the call for a period of 7 days. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and use passcode 2487763.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD), anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.
Contacts: FibroGen, Inc.
Investors:
Michael Tung, M.D.
Corporate Strategy / Investor Relations
1.415.978.1434
mtung@fibrogen.com
Media:
Meichiel Keenan
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
mkeenan@fibrogen.com
