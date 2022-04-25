Party City to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

ELMSFORD, N.Y., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY today announced that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released prior to market open on Monday, May 9, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the detailed financial results.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-200-6205, access code 069731 (international callers please dial 929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.partycity.com.
About Party City
Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) PRTY is a global leader in the celebrations industry. A vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer, PCHI offers consumer party goods in more than 100 countries around the world.
PCHI operates multiple business divisions, including the Retail Division and the Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is a leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America. Halloween City (halloweencity.com) pop-up storefronts are also located throughout North America seasonally. Comprising the Consumer Products Group are design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader across multiple celebrations goods and costumes, and Anagram, a dominant player in balloons.
PCHI is headquartered in Elmsford, NY, with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.
Contacts: Investor Relations ICR Farah Soi and Rachel Schacter 203-682-8200 InvestorRelations@partycity.com
