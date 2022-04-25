Autolus Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 5

LONDON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET/1:30 pm BST to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to the events section of Autolus' website.
The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 3245616. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 3245616.
Contact:
Olivia Manser
+44 (0) 7780 471568
o.manser@autolus.com
Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com
Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-917-513-5303
susan@sanoonan.com
