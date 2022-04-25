MegaFans Now in Four Major App Stores Globally

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans, a worldwide multiplayer gaming platform company, expands into two additional app stores, the Samsung Galaxy Store and Huawei AppGallery. Now in four major app stores including the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, MegaFans covers over 99.69% of the market share. MegaFans has also grown its player base to 356,000 registered users.
"We're encouraged by the incredible progress our team has made throughout this first quarter," said Jeff Donnelley, founder and CEO of MegaFans. "I'm optimistic about the future of gaming and blockchain as we continue to create value for players with great new games that unlock new possibilities within a play-to-earn environment."
MegaFans also expanded its senior team, bringing on Olivia Jacobs as Director of Marketing in January of 2022. Founder of Gold Circle PR and Buzzerflys.com, Jacobs brings 15 years of marketing experience and a background in business development to the MegaFans marketing team. Her contributions played an integral role in MegaFans growing its community on its social channels throughout Q1, growing its follower base of approximately 7,000 cumulative followers to over 50,000.
"I am extremely excited to join the MegaFans project as the new Director of Marketing," said Jacobs. "MegaFans is not only building a mobile esports gaming platform, but they are creating an inclusive community that is built for the future of GameFi. I know that this is a project with longevity and it's really cool that one day I will look back and say, 'wow, I was a part of that.'"
GameFi, a portmanteau of 'game' and 'finance,' refers to blockchain games that offer real-world economic incentives to players.
The company also added two new additions to its growing lineup of games:
- King Koin - A platformer similar to classics like Donkey Kong and Super Mario. Chase a high score while navigating increasingly challenging levels without letting your health reach zero.
- Jet Jack - A challenging, highly addictive, and competitive mobile side-scrolling platform game. Keep Jet Jack running, gliding, and flying to win big prizes in tournaments against your friends!
MegaFans is building the world's first mobile esports community using blockchain, crypto, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors and developers.
To learn more, visit www.megafans.com.
About MegaFans
MegaFans (Mobile Esports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first mobile esports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors and developers, where 2.8 billion daily active users play, compete, and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for mobile game publishers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players' experience and their communities. MegaFans' mantra is "Esports for All!", which focuses on underserved markets around the world. They use a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans' social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans.
