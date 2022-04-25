Bioventus to Report First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

DURHAM, N.C., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. BVS ("Bioventus" or the "Company"), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company's management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the results and provide a business update.
To participate in the conference call, dial 1-844-945-2085 (domestic) or +1-442-268-1266 (international) and provide the access code 1795461.
A live webcast of the call and accompanying materials will also be provided on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioventus.com/. The webcast will be archived at the same site and available for replay until May 9, 2023.
About Bioventus
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment, restorative therapies and bone graft substitutes. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.
Investor Inquiries:
Dave Crawford
919-474-6787
Dave.Crawford@bioventus.com
Media Contact:
Jamica Whitaker
919-973-8312
jamica.whitaker@bioventus.com
