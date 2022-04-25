Dorman Products, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Highlights:



Record net sales of $401.6 million, up 39% year-over-year.

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.11, up 9% compared to $1.02 in Q1 2021.

Adjusted diluted EPS* of $1.29, up 24% compared to $1.04 in Q1 2021.

The Company is reaffirming its fiscal 2022 guidance of net sales growth of 19% to 22%, diluted EPS of $4.94 to $5.14, and adjusted diluted EPS* of $5.35 to $5.55.

COLMAR, Pa., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the "Company" or "Dorman") DORM, a leading supplier in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 26, 2022.

First Quarter Financial Results

The Company reported first quarter 2022 net sales of $401.6 million, up 39% compared to net sales of $288.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. The record first quarter results reflect a continuation of favorable underlying industry dynamics across the Company's customer channels, new product penetration, the addition of Dayton Parts, and price increases to offset logistics, wage and commodity inflation. Net sales growth excluding Dayton Parts was 21% compared to the first quarter of 2021, and 35% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $133.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, or 33.2% of net sales, compared to $104.5 million, or 36.3% of net sales for the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin* was 34.1% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 36.3% in the same quarter last year. Dayton Parts had a 50bps dilutive impact on adjusted gross margin* in the first quarter. During the quarter, the Company experienced broad-based inflationary cost impacts due to global transportation and logistics constraints as well as commodity and wage rate pressures. Dorman continued to implement cost-saving initiatives and price increases to offset the inflationary cost increases experienced during the quarter that maintained gross profit dollars but resulted in a lower gross margin percentage.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $86.5 million, or 21.5% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $62.9 million, or 21.8% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses* were $83.2 million, or 20.7% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $62.0 million, or 21.5% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. The decrease in adjusted SG&A expenses* as a percentage of net sales was due to improved leverage from the increase in net sales in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by higher wage and benefits inflation as well as higher accounts receivable factoring costs.

Income tax expense was $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, or 22.7% of income before income taxes, compared to $8.9 million, or 21.3% of income before income taxes, recorded in the same quarter last year. The increase in the effective tax rate was due to an increase in state tax expense and higher Canadian income tax associated with the Canadian operations acquired as part of the Dayton Parts transaction.

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $35.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $32.7 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income* in the first quarter of 2022 was $40.7 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $33.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Kevin Olsen, Dorman's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased to report a strong start to the fiscal year as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities. We recorded record-high net sales during the first quarter, which was a continuation of strong customer demand that we have been experiencing across all our channels, as the underlying aftermarket industry fundamentals remain strong. Our performance in the quarter was achieved despite the headwinds that we faced from inflation, higher interest rates, tight labor conditions, and global supply chain disruptions. We also continued our commitment to bring new and innovative solutions to the aftermarket. This quarter, we launched a number of OE FIX™ products that expanded our complex electronics portfolio, including new transmission control modules and fuel pump driver modules. OE FIX™ products are exclusive and only offered in the marketplace by Dorman, demonstrating our industry-leading, problem-solving capabilities. Additionally, the integration of Dayton Parts is on schedule and their first quarter financial results exceeded our expectations.

"I would like to thank all of our Contributors for their dedication, commitment, and creativity, which has enabled our organization to service the robust customer demand we continue to experience despite a very challenging environment that has impacted fulfillment levels and increased our costs. We have been working hard to execute cost savings initiatives and have successfully executed pass-through pricing actions to address the increased costs associated with these inflationary challenges. As a result, we remain confident in our ability to offset the gross margin dollar impact of the higher inflationary costs we are experiencing. We also consider ourselves quite fortunate to have strong, long-standing relationships with our suppliers and logistics partners. These relationships, combined with the deep experience of our Contributors located both in the U.S. and abroad, gives us confidence in our ability to successfully manage through this market volatility."

2022 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its full-year 2022 guidance, detailed in the table below, which includes the impact of the Dayton Parts acquisition but excludes any potential impacts from future acquisitions or further possible government-mandated shutdowns or supply chain disruptions.

2022 Fiscal Year Net Sales $1,600 - $1,640 million Growth vs 2021 19% - 22% Diluted EPS $4.94 - $5.14 Growth vs 2021 20% - 25% Adjusted Diluted EPS* $5.35 - $5.55 Growth vs 2021 15% - 20% Tax Rate Estimate 22.5%

Mr. Olsen further stated, "Our 2022 guidance reflects our belief that the aftermarket industry dynamics will remain strong throughout the year, but also anticipates continued inflationary cost pressures from global transportation and logistics constraints, labor availability, and higher commodity, interest rate, and wage rate costs, especially in the second half of 2022. To offset those pressures, we expect to execute further pricing and cost improvement actions, if necessary, to protect gross margin dollars. Finally, our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong, and we are well-positioned to execute on our strategic priorities."



Share Repurchases

Dorman repurchased 98,350 shares of its common stock for $9.5 million at an average share price of $96.89 during the quarter ended March 26, 2022. The Company has $136.0 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

About Dorman Products

At Dorman, we give repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket's pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering more than 118,000 distinct parts, covering both light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 03/26/22 Pct.* 03/27/21 Pct. * Net sales $ 401,579 100.0 $ 288,012 100.0 Cost of goods sold 268,339 66.8 183,492 63.7 Gross profit 133,240 33.2 104,520 36.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 86,528 21.5 62,869 21.8 Income from operations 46,712 11.6 41,651 14.5 Interest expense, net 1,231 0.3 121 0.0 Other income, net (84 ) (0.0 ) (85 ) (0.0 ) Income before income taxes 45,565 11.3 41,615 14.4 Provision for income taxes 10,358 2.6 8,885 3.1 Net income $ 35,207 8.8 $ 32,730 11.4 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.02 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 31,601 32,184 * Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.





DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) 03/26/22 12/25/21 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,427 $ 58,782 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,357 and $1,326 456,070 472,764 Inventories 565,200 531,988 Prepaids and other current assets 13,507 13,048 Total current assets 1,088,204 1,076,582 Property, plant and equipment, net 116,225 114,864 Operating lease right-of-use assets 98,149 59,029 Goodwill 198,110 197,332 Intangible assets, net 176,088 178,809 Other assets 47,525 46,503 Total assets $ 1,724,301 $ 1,673,119 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 165,840 $ 177,389 Accrued compensation 16,616 26,636 Accrued customer rebates and returns 195,289 188,080 Revolving credit facility 229,360 239,360 Other accrued liabilities 45,513 33,583 Total current liabilities 652,618 665,048 Long-term operating lease liabilities 88,881 52,443 Other long-term liabilities 5,450 4,916 Deferred tax liabilities, net 17,952 17,976 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 31,479,916 and 31,607,509 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively 315 316 Additional paid-in capital 78,906 77,451 Retained earnings 879,923 856,409 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 256 (1,440 ) Total shareholders' equity 959,400 932,736 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,724,301 $ 1,673,119





Selected Cash Flow Information (unaudited): Three Months Ended (in thousands) 03/26/22 03/27/21 Cash provided by operating activities $ 23,214 $ 21,020 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 9,743 $ 7,267 Capital expenditures $ 7,247 $ 6,207

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Our financial results include certain financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures, or considered in isolation, for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position or cash flows. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. However, we have presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe this presentation, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results, profitability trends, and underlying growth relative to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP financial measures may reflect adjustments for charges such as fair value adjustments, amortization, transaction costs, severance, accelerated depreciation, and other similar expenses related to acquisitions as well as other items that we believe are not related to our ongoing performance.

Adjusted Net Income: Three Months Ended (unaudited) 3/26/22* 3/27/21* Net income (GAAP) $ 35,207 $ 32,730 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 2,998 801 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 4,151 101 Tax adjustment (related to above items) [3] (1,645 ) (224 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 40,711 $ 33,408 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.11 $ 1.02 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 0.09 0.02 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 0.13 0.00 Tax adjustment (related to above items) [3] (0.05 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.29 $ 1.04 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 31,601 32,184 * Amounts may not add due to rounding. See accompanying notes at the end of this supplemental schedule.



Adjusted Gross Profit:



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 03/26/22 Pct.** 03/27/21 Pct.** Gross profit (GAAP) $ 133,240 33.2 $ 104,520 36.3 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 3,856 1.0 5 0.0 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 137,096 34.1 $ 104,525 36.3 Net sales $ 401,579 $ 288,012



Adjusted SG&A Expenses:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 03/26/22 Pct.** 03/27/21 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 86,528 21.5 $ 62,869 21.8 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (2,998 ) (0.7 ) (801 ) (0.3 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (295 ) (0.1 ) (96 ) (0.0 ) Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 83,235 20.7 $ 61,972 21.5 Net sales $ 401,579 $ 288,012

* *Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.

[1] – Pretax acquisition-related intangible asset amortization results from allocating the purchase price of acquisitions to the acquired tangible and intangible assets of the acquired business and recognizing the cost of the intangible asset over the period of benefit. Such costs were $3.0 million pretax (or $2.3 million after tax) during the three months ended March 26, 2022 and were included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Such costs were $0.8 million pretax (or $0.6 million after tax) during the three months ended March 27, 2021 and were included in selling, general and administrative expenses.

[2] – Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs include costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions, adjustments to contingent consideration obligations, inventory fair value adjustments and facility consolidation expenses. During the three months ended March 26, 2022, we incurred charges included in cost of goods sold for integration costs, other facility consolidation expenses and inventory fair value adjustments of $3.9 million pretax (or $3.0 million after tax). During the three months ended March 26, 2022, we incurred charges included in selling, general and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions of $0.3 million pretax (or $0.3 million after tax).

During the three months ended March 27, 2021, we incurred charges included in cost of goods sold for integration costs of $0.0 million pretax (or $0.0 million after tax). During the three months ended March 27, 2021, we incurred charges included in selling, general and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions of $0.1 million pretax (or $0.1 million after tax).

[3] – Tax adjustments represent the aggregate tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments reflected in the table above, and totaled $(1.6) million during the three months ended March 26, 2022 and $(0.2) million during the three months ended March 27, 2021. Such items are estimated by applying our statutory tax rate to the pretax amount, or an actual tax amount for discrete items.

2022 Guidance:

