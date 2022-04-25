Comstock Announces First Quarter 2022 Webcast

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. LODE ("Comstock" and the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) to report its First Quarter 2022 results and business updates. The webcast will include a moderated question and answer session after the Company's prepared remarks. Please click the link below to register in advance and please join the event at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Webcast.
May 3, 2022, 08:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time / 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Comstock's Q1 2022 Results and Business Update
Please click here to register in advance for this webcast.
About Comstock
Comstock LODE innovates technologies that enable systemic decarbonization and circularity by efficiently converting under-utilized wasted and other natural resources into renewable fuels and electrification products that contribute to balancing global uses and emissions of carbon. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and any related calls or discussions may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of doing so. Forward-looking statements include statements about matters such as: future industry market conditions; future explorations or acquisitions; future changes in our exploration activities; future changes in our research and development; and future prices and sales of, and demand for, our products and services. Except as may be required by securities or other law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Neither this press release nor any related call or discussion constitutes an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation with respect to any securities of the Company, the fund or any other issuer.
Contact information:
|Comstock Mining Inc.
P.O. Box 1118
Virginia City, NV 89440
ComstockMining.com
|Corrado De Gasperis
Executive Chairman & CEO
Tel (775) 847-4755
degasperis@comstockmining.com
|Zach Spencer
Director of External Relations
Tel (775) 847-5272 Ext.151
questions@comstockmining.com
