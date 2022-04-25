Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market was valued at USD 367.92 billion in 2021 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period 2022-2028 : GreyViews

Pune India, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the ceramic and natural stone tiles market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the ceramic and natural stone tiles market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product category, application, technology, end-users and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

Global Ceramic And Natural Stone Tiles Market Size by Product Type (Porcelain, Granite, Travertine, Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Scratch-free Ceramic Tiles, Limestone, and Others), Tile Type (Wall Tiles and Floor Tiles), Application (Commercial, Residential and Recreational), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2028.

The significant players operating in the global ceramic and natural stone tiles market are Grupo Cedasa, Crossville Inc., Atlas Concorde, RAK Ceramics, Mohawk Industries, Porcelanosa Grupo, Florida Tile, NITCO Tiles, Kajaria Ceramics, Orient Tiles, Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide ceramic and natural stone tiles market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Grupo Cedasa and Kajaria Ceramics are one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global ceramic and natural stone tiles market.

Ceramic tiles are man-made materials which is artificially hardened to provide a stiff design to them., whereas natural stone tiles are manufactured using natural stones which are eventually cut into uniform shape. Natural stone tiles are considered to be more luxurious as they provide an elegant look to the entire space. The colour of the natural stone can vary differently from each other and thus these stones are slightly on the expensive side. Ceramic tiles are durable for both dry as well as wet locations, which makes them a great flooring option for bathroom and kitchen. Ceramic tiles have more consistent options of colour as they are made artificially.

The major driving factor for the market is availability of different colour, textures, sizes, etc. along with the durability of these tiles. Further, their easy maintenance and resistant properties are some of the key attributes, which are fueling up the ceramic and natural stone tiles market. Further, their easy installation attracts many constructers especially in new constructed buildings. Thus, the diversification of the option available in natural stones as well as ceramic tiles is a crucial growth attributed for the market.

The growth in construction industry is providing lucrative opportunity to the ceramic and natural stone tiles market. The developing regions are also investing hugely in the construction of new infrastructure as well as renovations. The expansion of population is one of the key factors for growth of commercial construction sector. Additionally, expansion of renovation sector, is resulting in increased use of natural stone tiles. The commercialization of newly launched ceramic and natural stone tiles portfolio is attracting many end-user industries. The preference of consumer is changing owing to their increasing disposable income. However, the high-cost factor is a major restraint to the market. There are several regulatory bodies which have passed initiatives for restricting the emissions during manufacturing process. Further, the launch of low-cost alternative substitute is a challenge for the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

Glazed ceramic tiles segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The product type segment includes porcelain, granite, travertine, glazed ceramic tiles, scratch-free ceramic tiles, limestone, and others. Among these, glazed ceramic tiles is expected to be the fastest growing product type segment. Glazed ceramic tiles are manufactured with special process due to which it has extra shine and thus provide a lustrous look to the floor. Glazed ceramic tiles are suitable to be used in kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, etc. These tiles are resistant to stain and water and have superior strength.

The floor tiles segment led the ceramic and natural stone tiles market with a market share of around 68.03% in 2021.

The tile type segment includes wall tiles and floor tiles. Out of these, floor tiles segment is the dominant segment. Floor tiles are necessary to install, especially in bathrooms. The ceramic tiles are most preferred for the construction of floor tiles, owing to the fact that these tiles are water resistant and stain-resistant. Further, these tiles are also easy to clean and thus they are mostly used as floor tiles.

The commercial segment led the ceramic and natural stone tiles market with a market share of around 47.12% in 2021.

The application segment includes commercial, residential and recreational. The commercial segment is the dominant segment. Commercial segment has a higher budget allocation for the instalment of ceramic and natural stone tiles. There are large number of sub-industries in the commercial industry, which have high demand for diverse tiles in order to increase the aesthetic appearance of their space. Additionally, the use of natural stones provides an elegant look to the property, thus increasing the overall property price.

The offline segment led the ceramic and natural stone tiles market with a market share of around 77.29% in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes online and offline. The offline segment registered leading shares in 2021. Offline distribution channel includes retail shops, specialized shops and hardware stores. The consumers have an option to visit the physical stores and choose from the diverse options of colour, texture, size and dimensions. However, the consumers can also customize the tiles according to their requirement in the offline setting.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the ceramic and natural stone tiles include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the ceramic and natural stone tiles market and held 43.10% share of the market revenue in 2021. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to various factors, such as presence of many global and regional manufacturers, availability of the required technology and abundance of raw materials. The higher pace of industrialization and urbanization has brought tremendous growth in end-user sectors. However, Europe is projected to register higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The rising investment in renovation of residential and commercial properties along coupled with rising preference towards natural stone is the significant factor behind the growth of the market in the region.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, automobile, etc. The demand for ceramic and natural stone tiles has decreased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and increasing focus on safety and hygiene. In most of the regions, the manufacturing facilities of ceramic and natural stone tiles were closed in the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2020. The major end-users were also temporarily closed during this period and thus the demand for ceramic and natural stone tiles significantly decreased.

