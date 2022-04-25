Global Lawn Mower Market Outlook to 2027 - Featuring Husqvarna, Robert Bosch and Textron Among Others

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawn Mower Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the lawn mower market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% in value terms in the forecast period. Different types of lawn mowers are used across residential and commercial properties around the world. According to the report, the lawn mower market is segregated into three major product types i.e. walk behind, ride on and robotic lawn mower. Further, in the walk behind lawn mower segment the market is consist of four sub products type, i.e. reel or cylinder, self-propelled, push and hover lawn mower and there is also sub products in ride on lawn mower, i.e. standard ride on lawn mower, zero turn lawn mower, lawn tractor and garden tractor.

The walk behind product segment is leading the market with more than 65% of value market share. These days, due to an increasing number of golf courses around the globe, the growing adoption of green spaces and a growing landscaping industry, are the major reasons behind the growth of the ride on lawn mower market. Technological evolution and rising penetration of artificial intelligence have paved the way for increased sales of robotic lawn mowers, since they have become much more efficient. Due to the increase in the adoption of robotic lawn mower in the green industry, the market of robotic lawn mowers is likely to capture higher growth rate in the forecast years.



The lawn mowers has record higher demand from end-use sectors as lawn mowers are used by a vast range of consumers from hobby to professional farmers, and from individuals to the greenery caretaker, which has aided in increasing sales of lawn mowers in the global market.

According to the report, by end-user, the lawn mower market is segregated into four type i.e. residential, professional landscaping services, golf courses and government segment. Residential segment is leading the market with more than 58% of value market share. By fuel type, market is segmented into manual-powered, gas-powered, propane-powered, electric corded and electric cordless segment type. Manual powered segment is leading the market with more than 35% of value market share. On the basis of drive type, the market is segmented into all-wheel drive, front wheel drive and rear wheel drive types. Rear wheel drive type is leading the market with more than 65% value market share. By blade type, market is segmented into cylinder, standard, mulching and lifting blade. Standard blade type is leading the market with more than 42% of value market share.



According to the report, by region wise, the lawn mower market is segregated into five major regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The North America region is dominating the market with more than 38% value market share. Follow by Europe region. By country, United States is leading the lawn mower market with more than 30% market share. There are many prominent companies in the lawn mower market which are leading the market. The companies are Husqvarna Group, Kubota Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honda Motor Co., Limited, and Deere& Company.



The global COVID-19 pandemic has created unparalleled challenges for the outdoor power equipment industry in the short-term. The global supply chain of outdoor power equipment such as lawn mowers, finished goods, parts, and accessories has been facing disruptions since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Original equipment manufacturer depends on a complex global supply chain, which is mostly dependent on China. Though outdoor power equipment manufacturers keep sufficient inventories of mowers and related accessories, and markets such as the US are witnessing stable demand in garden machinery, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the commercial lawn mower market remains negligible.



Major Companies present in the market:

Husqvarna Group, Kubota Corporation., Robert Bosch GmbH, Honda Motor Co., Limited, Deere & Company, Techtronic Industries Co. Limited, The Toro Company, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Textron Inc. , Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Briggs & Stratton, LLC., Makita Corporation, Ariens Company, Troy-Bilt LLC, MTD Products Inc, Stigas.p.a, Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd., Robomow Friendly House, Ego Power+



Considered in this report

Geography: Global

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definition



4. Economic /Demographic Snapshot



5. Global Lawn Mower Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Region

5.2.2. By Product Type

5.2.3. By End User

5.2.4. By Fuel Type

5.2.5. By Drive Type

5.2.6. By Blade Type

5.2.7. By Country

5.2.8. By Company



6. North America Lawn Mower Market Outlook



7. Europe Lawn Mower Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Lawn Mower Market Outlook

9. Latin America Lawn Mower Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Lawn Mower Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Key Drivers

11.2. Key Challenges



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Husqvarna Group

13.2. Kubota Corporation.

13.3. Robert Bosch GmbH

13.4. Honda Motor Co., Limited

13.5. Deere & Company

13.6. Techtronic Industries Co. Limited

13.7. The Toro Company

13.8. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

13.9. Textron Inc.

13.10. Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG

13.11. Briggs & Stratton, LLC.

13.12. Makita Corporation

13.13. Ariens Company

13.14. MTD Products Inc

13.15. Stiga s.p.a

13.16. Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd.

13.17. Robomow Friendly House

13.18. Ego Power+



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kb4bc7

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900