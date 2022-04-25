Wearable Breast Pumps European Market to 2027 - Featuring Willow Innovations, Baby Buddha Products and Motif Medical Among Others

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wearable Breast Pumps Market By Technology (Battery Operated, Manual, and Smart), By Component (Wearable Pumps and Accessories), By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Wearable Breast Pumps Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Wearable breast pumps help in overcoming the challenges of traditional breast pumps and assist users to pump out milk at any place and anytime. Additionally, such pumps are placed on the breast through suction technique and are very compact & light in weight, which can be easily covered with clothes.

The increasing insurance coverage for breast pumps and the high awareness among working women regarding the benefits of these pumps is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising birth rate and growing advancements in healthcare or clinical devices is expected to spur the demand and growth of the wearable breast pumps market over the forecast period.

Italy has the maximum number of milk banks in Europe, and this number is increasing year after year due to the reduction in the lactating period of mothers and rising number of mothers' death during delivery. Many women undergo surgeries during the delivery process, which may negatively impact their lactation period. Additionally, these human milk banks provide memberships for the women who have high lactation to donate their breast milk for infants who did not receive proper mother milk.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Smart Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $5.47 million by 2027. The UK market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 8.5% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The France market is experiencing a CAGR of 11% during (2021 - 2027).

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Battery Operated, Manual, and Smart. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Wearable Pumps and Accessories. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Willow Innovations, Inc., Baby Buddha Products, LLC, Medela AG, Ameda, Inc. (Platinum Products Holding Inc.), Spectra baby USA, Motif Medical, Freemie, and BelleMa Co.

