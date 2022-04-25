Global Ventilators Market Outlook & Forecasts, 2022-2027 - Growing Demand for Ambulatory & Portable Ventilators & New Product Launches Based on Advanced Technologies

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilators Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical ventilators market size is expected to reach USD 1962.22 million by 2027.
This study considers a detailed scenario of the present medical ventilators market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The growing geriatric population, technological innovations in respiratory care devices, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and increase in private sector investment in healthcare are the major factors driving the ventilators market in APAC.
COVID-19 IMPACT
Global ventilator market experienced higher hike during the pandemic period, due to constantly increased spread of SARS-COV-2 across the world demand for the ventilators in primary treatment. / the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has induced a significant change in the ventilator market due to high demand for ventilators in Covid-19 treatments.
GLOBAL VENTILATORS MARKET SEGMENTATION
The ventilator market is segmented into the invasive and non-invasive ventilators. In which invasive segment accounted higher market share and dominated to non-invasive interface segment.
By patient group market is segmented into adult and Paediatric & Neonates, in which adult segment accounted more than 75% market share and stand on first position over the other.
Critical care application segment shows the significant growth in ventilator market over the emergency care, homecare and neonatal care segment.
Standard ventilator used highly accounted in hospitals and intensive care units for acute care, and NICU that drive the high market growth of the segment with more than 60% market share.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Many emerging med-tech companies are posing a threat to global players due to their innovative products and technologies. The industry offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future players.
Vendors need to develop new devices globally as per the regional requirements instead of focusing on one device.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- New products launched & advanced technology-based products are driving the global medical ventilators market growth. Computer-based technology has made the current generation of products more physician- and patient-friendly. Synchronized ventilators with volume control and advanced pulmonary graphics are helping patients wean away from ventilators easier with lower side effects.
- The emerging concept of smart & intelligent ventilation solutions contributes to an increased ventilators market share. For Example, Hamilton made intelligent ventilators with Adaptive Supportive ventilation (ASV). It is automatically synchronized with patient breathing mechanics applying lung protection strategies to minimize risk factors and complications.
- Rising funding & investment for production is positively impacting product sales. For instance, prototypes were funded with Eur 760,000 from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF).
- The increasing growth of non-invasive devices across the globe, including COPD patient treatments, has increased the demand in the non-invasive ventilator market.
- Among the end-users segment, the hospital segment accounted for a significant portion of the acute care ventilators market; due to the significant increase in patient inflow to the hospitals due to various critical problems demanding the usage.
MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)
- Growing Demand for Ambulatory & Portable Ventilators
- Upgrades in Critical Healthcare Infrastructure
Key Vendors
- Koninklijke Philips
- ResMed Inc
- Medtronic
- Hamilton Medical
- Vyaire Medical
- GE healthcare
- Smiths Medical
- Dragerwerk
- SCHILLER
Other Prominent Vendors
- A.B. Industries
- Abronn FZE
- Airon Corporation
- Acutronic Medical System AG
- Aenomed CO. LTD
- AgVa Healthcare
- Air Liquide
- Avasarala Technologies
- Axcent Medical
- Bio Med Devices Inc.
- Bunnell Incorporated
- Cardinal Health
- Deluxe Scientific Surgico
- Dima Italia SRL
- Fritz Stephan
- Getinge
- Hartwell Medical Corporation
- HEYER Medical
- Hill-Rom Service Inc.
- Lowenstein Medical Innovation
- MEK-ICS
- Narang Medical
- Oceanic Medical Products
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
- Shenzhen Landwind Industry
- Siare Engineering International Group
- S.I.E.M
- SI Surgical
- Skanray Technologies
- Tecme Corporation
- Triton Electronic Systems LTD
- United Hayek Industries Inc.
- Ventec Life System
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Covid-19 Surge & United Market Players
8.2 New Product Launches Based on Advanced Technologies
8.3 Rising Investment in Ventilator Production
8.4 Emerging Concept of Smart & Intelligent Ventilation Solutions
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)
9.2 Growing Demand for Ambulatory & Portable Ventilators
9.3 Upgrades in Critical Healthcare Infrastructure
9.4 Surge in Hospital Admissions for Critical Care
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Potential Disadvantages of Assist Control Mode in Ventilators
10.2 Risks Associated With Ventilators
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Interface
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Invasive
12.4 Non-Invasive
13 Patient Group
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Adult
13.4 Pediatric & Neonatal
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Critical Care
14.4 Emergency Care
14.5 Home Care
14.6 Neonatal Care
15 Mobility
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Standard
15.4 Portable
16 End-user
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Hospital
16.4 Homecare Setting
16.5 Emergency Care
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z47bp7
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.