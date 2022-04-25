Global Renewable Energy Subscription Service 2022: Access to Existing Studies and New Studies for 18 Months

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Renewable Energy Subscription" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The subscription allows access to all existing studies and new studies for 18 months. Examining all aspects of renewable energy can be done with customized power points that elucidate the moving market targets as the world moves to 100% renewables.
Talk about disruptive technology, the renewable storage enables eliminating carbon emissions from coal, oil and gas plants. These industries will quickly tank and the nimble market participants will become major players in the utility-scale storage supply and distribution.
Vehicles become powered by battery, solar and wind farms are put in place in remote locations and the financial markets move to support electricity storage at utility-scale and energy distribution much as it happens now, across large distances.
Renewable energy systems at scale have become assets, they are bankable, the financial markets can support them, this represents a major market shift.
Batteries are changing in response to the implementation of wind and solar renewable energy systems. Lithium-Ion batteries represent the state of the art now. Solid-state batteries represent the next generation of power storage for vehicles. Nanotechnology permits units to be miniaturized, standalone, and portable. Utility-scale lithium flow batteries have been developed to offer utility-scale advantages. Advantages are evident in power and density: low-power draw and high-energy-density.
They have limitations that are still being addressed by vendors. But they are good enough to be installed and to be bankable. Projects using utility-scale storage can be financed.
The study documents companies whose employees have made an effort to get that company to 100% renewable or headed in that direction. This provides a model for how the market could evolve. According to the principal author of the study, it will take $70 trillion to take the world to 100% renewable.
Key Topics:
- Flexible Thin Battery
- Nanotechnology
- Polymer Film Substrate
- Nanoparticles
- Electrochromics
- Solid-State Energy Storage
- Polymer Film Substrate
- Lithium-Air Battery
- Battery Anode
- Battery Cathode
- All-solid secondary battery
Major Studies:
- Solar
- Solar Panels
- Concentrated Solar (CSP)
- Solar Farms
- Community Based Solar
- Wind
- Offshore Wind
- Wind Turbines
- Wind Turbine Bearings
- Lithium-Ion Batteries
Shorter Presentations:
- Utility-Scale Energy Storage
- Platforms
- Lithium Storage
- Flow Battery
- Flow Machine
- Lithium Ion Battery
- Solid State Battery
- Security
- Integrated Supply Chain
- Polymer Film Substrate
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Warming: Need 100% Renewable Energy
2. Global Energy: Market Description and Market Dynamics
3. 100% Renewable Global Energy Market Shares and Forecasts
4. Global Renewable Energy Product Description
5. Global Energy Research and Technology
6. Energy Storage Platforms Company Profiles
7. Concentrating Solar CSP
8. Corporate Initiatives for Renewable Energy
9. Renewable Energy Investors, Foundations, and Associations
10. Renewable Energy Regional Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Abengoa
- Abengoa Solar Inc.
- Acciona Energia
- AES
- BrightSource
- Canadian Solar
- ESolar
- GE
- Hitachi
- Intech Energy
- Kaneka
- LG Chem
- Panasonic
- Samsung
- Siemens
- Sony
- SunPower
- Tata Power
- Tesla
- Toshiba
- Vestas
- Wuxi Suntech
