The Buzz EV News Features Mullen Automotive in 'What Is the Mullen FIVE & What's Next for the EV Maker – Q&A'

BREA, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . MULN ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, announces a recently published article by The Buzz EV News that highlights Mullen's progress and its plans for the upcoming FIVE EV Crossover.

David Sickels, digital managing editor from The Buzz EV News, recently sat down with David Michery, Mullen's CEO and chairman; Jason Putnam, VP of marketing; and Marian Petrelecan, VP of vehicle engineering, for a Q&A roundtable interview to discuss different aspects of Mullen Automotive and the FIVE EV Crossover.

"We had a great discussion with David from The Buzz. I appreciate The Buzz taking time to get to know more about Mullen Automotive and offering their readers a chance to also learn more about our company and our EV vision," Michery said.

The Buzz is dedicated to cutting through the static to deliver the latest electric vehicle news and innovations to OEMs, aftermarket manufacturers and consumers. Through expert advice and market analysis on cars, heavy-duty trucking, power sports and everything in between, The Buzz works to keep its audience informed on the latest happenings in the EV market.

The Mullen Q&A interview took place on March 15, 2022, and was released for publication on April 18, 2022. The article can be found here .

On Nov. 5, 2021, Mullen began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets LLC ("Nasdaq") under the new stock ticker [SW1] symbol "MULN." Since Mullen's first quarter as a public company starting in Q4 ‘21, the Company has debuted two versions of the Mullen FIVE show cars and announced the purchase of a vehicle manufacturing facility in Tunica, Mississippi. At the end of Q2 ‘22, Mullen reported over $65 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand for continued momentum and programs development.

Mullen has recently announced a string of key partnerships with hofer powertrain, Comau, ARRK, Dürr, and DSA Systems for EV powertrain, engineering, manufacturing, vehicle production systems, and Over the Air (OTA) and vehicle system diagnostics, respectively. The Company expects these strategic developments to play a crucial role in bringing the EVs to market with the latest technology and in the least amount of time.

Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, the Mullen ONE EV Fleet Vans and the DragonFLY Sports Car. The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is "Strikingly DifferentTM" and exciting to experience in person. The Mullen FIVE was also named "Top Zero Emission SUV" as part of the ZEVA® Awards at the Los Angeles International Auto Show in November 2021, where it made its debut. The Company has also recently filed over 120 patents in 24 countries related to the Mullen FIVE. The Mullen ONE, coming to market in Q2 2022, will be available in two classes of electric vans and will be designed, manufactured and customized by Mullen at its Tunica, Mississippi, manufacturing facility. Learn more about Mullen's EVs at www.MullenUSA.com.

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer's life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

