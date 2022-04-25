iMedia Digital Services Announces New Features to Its Retail Media Exchange™ Advertising Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. ("iMedia") IMBI IMBIL))) announces today that its wholly owned business unit, iMedia Digital Services ("iMDS"), has completed an optimization release of its programmatic advertising platform, Retail Media Exchange™, a proprietary advertising auction platform that in real-time simultaneously engages with advertisers, digital publishers, supply-side-platforms, and demand-side platforms to optimize advertising opportunities with consumers.



"Our optimization releases are designed to improve our transactional speed, improve transparency for both our advertiser and publisher, and improve our content's relevancy and conversion, which helps us better serve our existing clients and attract new clients," said Matt Leardini, President of iMDS. "With this particular release, in addition to the integration of Pixalate's data intelligence feeds to protect buyers pre-bid from known non-human traffic sources, we also completed our initial API ingestion of iMedia's digital data lakes that capture its 35 million plus shopping first-party data records from its Entertainment Networks and Consumer Brands, into our Retail Media Exchange™ advertising platform, which positions us to drive higher return on ad spend for our clients."

iMDS's technology solutions help digital advertisers put their brands in front of their ideal audiences across the web, television, and OTT digital advertising marketplaces. By leveraging its first-party data and unique supply of digital publishers, iMDS can offer advanced targeting, high conversion, and brand-safe environments. iMDS is also dedicated to helping digital publishers retain, scale, and monetize their audiences through innovative solutions across web, mobile, and OTT platforms. As a digital publisher itself, iMDS has unique insights and the ability to test and deliver new products and services rapidly at scale.

About iMDS

iMDS (iMDS.tv) is a leading digital advertising platform that specializes in engaging shopping enthusiasts in the online and OTT advertising marketplaces. iMDS's flagship products are its Retail Media Exchange™ and its value-added services ("VAS"). iMDS' Retail Media Exchange™ is a proprietary advertising auction platform that in real-time simultaneously engages with advertisers, digital publishers, supply-side-platforms, and demand-side platforms to optimize advertising opportunities with consumers. VAS is a suite of digital products and services that provide iMDS clients, which include multichannel video programming distributors, internet service providers, digital publishers, and ecommerce brands, with the digital tools to improve their customers' digital engagement experiences.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The company owns a growing, global portfolio of entertainment, consumer brands and media commerce services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize their consumer engagement experiences and to position the company as the leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers.

Investors:

Ken Cooper

kcooper@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6119

Media:

press@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6125

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This document may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the expected impact of COVID-19 on television retailing are forward-looking. The Company often use words such as anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, intends, seeks, predicts, hopes, should, plans, will and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and accordingly are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained herein due to various important factors, including (but not limited to): variability in consumer preferences, shopping behaviors, spending and debt levels; the general economic and credit environment, including COVID-19; interest rates; seasonal variations in consumer purchasing activities; the ability to achieve the most effective product category mixes to maximize sales and margin objectives; competitive pressures on sales and sales promotions; pricing and gross sales margins; the level of cable and satellite distribution for the Company's programming and the associated fees or estimated cost savings from contract renegotiations; the Company's ability to establish and maintain acceptable commercial terms with third-party vendors and other third parties with whom the Company has contractual relationships, and to successfully manage key vendor and shipping relationships and develop key partnerships and proprietary and exclusive brands; the ability to manage operating expenses successfully and the Company's working capital levels; the ability to remain compliant with the Company's credit facilities covenants; customer acceptance of the Company's branding strategy and its repositioning as a video commerce Company; the ability to respond to changes in consumer shopping patterns and preferences, and changes in technology and consumer viewing patterns; changes to the Company's management and information systems infrastructure; challenges to the Company's data and information security; changes in governmental or regulatory requirements; including without limitation, regulations of the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, and adverse outcomes from regulatory proceedings; litigation or governmental proceedings affecting the Company's operations; significant events (including disasters, weather events or events attracting significant television coverage) that either cause an interruption of television coverage or that divert viewership from its programming; disruptions in the Company's distribution of its network broadcast to customers; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; our ability to obtain and retain key executives and employees; the Company's ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; changes in shipping costs; expenses related to the actions of activist or hostile shareholders; the Company's ability to offer new or innovative products and customer acceptance of the same; changes in customer viewing habits of television programming; and the risks identified under Item 1A(Risk Factors) in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and any additional risk factors identified in its periodic reports since the date of such Form 10-K. More detailed information about those factors is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.