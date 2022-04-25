Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market to 2030 - by Application, Type and Region

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Thermoplastic Elastomers demand is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.55% until 2030. Growing automotive industry and high demand for electric vehicles is the major driver for the forecast period. Thermoplastic elastomers are polymers having rubbery properties. The rubbery property is present due to one of the components of the copolymer. There are various types of thermoplastic elastomers including styrene block copolymers, thermoplastic olefin, elastomeric alloy, thermoplastic polyurethane, thermoplastic co-polyester, a thermoplastic polyamide.
Due to their rubbery properties with high strength and lightweight, thermoplastic elastomers find application in automotive and transportation, building and construction, footwear, electrical and electronics, medical, household appliances, adhesive, sealant, and coating. Growing demand from the automotive industry coupled with the rising demand from other application areas such as building and construction, footwear, etc. is expected to drive the demand for thermoplastic elastomers during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for bio-based thermoplastic elastomers is going to push the demand further during the forecast period. Furthermore, high volatility in raw material prices is going to hamper the demand during the forecast period.
In 2020, the spread of COVID-19 in major global economies caused nationwide lockdowns which had an impact on a number of industries. Automotive and construction were among the most affected industries during the pandemic. This had an impact on the demand for thermoplastic elastomers for the first half of 2020. The demand for thermoplastic elastomers fell during the coronavirus pandemic.
Region-wise, Asia-pacific region holds the major share of global demand for thermoplastic elastomers due to the increasing demand for end-use industries such as automotive and construction. Moreover, increasing population and per capita income in emerging economies like India and China coupled with growing urbanization is another factor fuelling demand growth in Asia-Pacific.
Years Considered for this Report:
- Historical Period: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2030
This report will be delivered on an online digital platform with one-year subscription and quarterly update.
Objective of the Study:
- To assess the demand-supply scenario of thermoplastic elastomers which covers production, demand and supply of thermoplastic elastomers market globally.
- To analyse and forecast the market size of thermoplastic elastomers .
- To classify and forecast global thermoplastic elastomers market based on technology, end-use and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global thermoplastic elastomers market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global thermoplastic elastomers market.
- To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of thermoplastic elastomers.
Major players for thermoplastic elastomers globally include A. Schulman, Inc., Arkema Group, BASF SE, DSM, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd, SABIC.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Thermoplastic elastomers Market Outlook, 2015-2030
1.1. Capacity, By Volume
1.1.1. By Company
1.2. Production, By Volume
1.2.1. By Company
1.3. Operating Efficiency
1.3.1. By Company
2. Global Thermoplastic elastomers Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
2.1. By Application
2.2. By Type
2.3. By Region
2.4. By Company
3. North America Thermoplastic elastomers Market Outlook, 2015-2030
4. North America Thermoplastic elastomers Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
5. Asia Pacific Thermoplastic elastomers Market Outlook, 2015-2030
6. Asia Pacific Thermoplastic elastomers Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
7. Europe Thermoplastic elastomers Market Outlook, 2015-2030
8. Europe Thermoplastic elastomers Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
9. MEA Thermoplastic elastomers Market Outlook, 2015-2030
10. MEA Thermoplastic elastomers Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
11. South America Thermoplastic elastomers Market Outlook, 2015-2030
12. South America Thermoplastic elastomers Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
13. By Region
13. News and Deals
