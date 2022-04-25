Outlook on the Biodiesel Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Australian Renewable Fuels, Arizona Biodiesel and Ameresco Biofuels Among Others

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biodiesel Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Biodiesel demand stood at 25 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 48.02 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.75% until 2030.

Biodiesel is a type of fuel made from bio-based resources such as vegetable oil and animal fat. It is renewable in nature with a lesser carbon footprint. It can be used in existing diesel engines without modification. Biodiesel is produced via transesterification whereby glycerin is separated from animal fat or vegetable oil, leaving behind methyl esters and glycerin. Its major application areas are fuel and power generation. Lesser greenhouse gas emissions associated with biodiesel coupled with its biodegradable nature and the growing need to replace fossil fuel with renewable fuel are projected to drive the demand of biodiesel for the forecast period.

Moreover, high compatibility of biodiesel with the existing diesel engines is another factor fueling demand growth for biodiesel during the forecast period. Increasing population and the subsequent growth in the number of vehicles and other industries using biodiesel is also expected to support demand rise for biodiesel.



In 2020, the spread of COVID-19 in major global economies caused nationwide lockdowns, which had an impact on a number of industries. Automotive was among the most affected industries during the pandemic. In fact, during the pandemic, there was a fall in the demand of automotive industry. This had an impact on the demand of biodiesel for the first half of 2020. The demand for biodiesel fell during the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the increasing demand for the environment friendly and greenhouse gas emission reducing gas is anticipated to aid the growth of the market in the upcoming five years. Also, government aid like subsidies and imposing mandates indicates a continued growth of the market.



Region wise, Europe region holds the major share of global demand for biodiesel due to early adoption and technological advancements of biodiesel. Moreover, increasing preference towards replacement of fossil fuel which is associated with higher greenhouse gas emissions with biofuel, which is renewable and biodegradable in nature, is also an influencing factor for demand growth in Europe.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of biodiesel which covers production, demand and supply of biodiesel market globally.

To analyse and forecast the market size of biodiesel.

To classify and forecast global biodiesel market based on technology, end-use, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global biodiesel market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global biodiesel market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of biodiesel.

Major players for biodiesel globally include Australian Renewable Fuels Limited, Arizona Biodiesel, Ameresco Biofuels Corp., Cosan, Coskata, Sapphire Energy, Renewable Energy Group, Ag Environmental Products, Louis Dreyfus Corp.



Key Target Audience:

biodiesel manufacturers and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums and alliances related to biodiesel distribution

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as biodiesel manufacturers, customers and policymakers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in making investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Biodiesel Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity, By Volume

1.1.1. By Company

1.2. Production, By Volume

1.2.1. By Company

1.3. Operating Efficiency

1.3.1. By Company



2. Global Biodiesel Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

2.1. By Application

2.2. By Type

2.3. By Region

2.4. By Company

3. North America Biodiesel Market Outlook, 2015-2030

4. North America Biodiesel Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

5. Asia Pacific Biodiesel Market Outlook, 2015-2030

6. Asia Pacific Biodiesel Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

7. Europe Biodiesel Market Outlook, 2015-2030

8. Europe Biodiesel Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

9. MEA Biodiesel Market Outlook, 2015-2030

10. MEA Biodiesel Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

11. South America Biodiesel Market Outlook, 2015-2030

12. South America Biodiesel Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

13. By Region



