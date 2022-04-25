Worldwide Hydrogen Peroxide Industry to 2030 - Identify Major News, Deals and Expansion Plans

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Demand & Supply, Concentration, Grade, End Use, Sales Channel, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide firmed up during 2013-2019 and the demand is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Paper and Pulp industry accounted for the highest market share owing to the application of hydrogen peroxide as a strong bleaching agent and for recycling applications. Paper consumption has been increasing steadily over the last few years and Hydrogen Peroxide, being an environment-friendly emission-free product finds wide application in paper processing and waste treatment in the industry.

Other major applications of the product contributing to the impressive CAGR of the product include an all-time increase in demand for disinfectants as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. Hydrogen Peroxide is a key ingredient in hand sanitizers whose demand has increased manifolds globally. Even at low concentrations, Hydrogen Peroxide acts as an effective antibacterial agent, therefore finding wide application in healthcare and cosmetics industries. In the healthcare industry, the product is used extensively as a wound disinfectant, sterilization of medical equipment and as a decontaminant.



Asia-Pacific region has been the hotspot for Hydrogen Peroxide demand during the years considered in the report and this trend is likely to continue through the forecast period. APAC region has been the primary center for paper consumption, textile production, healthcare and personal care etc., owing to the huge population base providing access to a larger market. North America and Europe were not too far behind in generating volume demand for the product and this opportunity has been well capitalized by players such as Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries SA, The Dow Chemical Company etc. who have gone for acquisitions and newer models of partnerships to develop its process technologies.



Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., FMC Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Santoku Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Nouryon, Kemira Oyj, Hansol Chemical Co. Ltd., Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd, OCI COMPANY Ltd. etc., are some of the leading players operating in the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market.

