The Worldwide Artificial Turf Industry is Expected to Reach $7 Billion by 2025

The Artificial Turf Market is forecast to reach $7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.84% during 2020-2025. The boom in the demand for landscaping and water savings have significantly increased the demand for artificial turfs in the market.

The multiple trends such as cooler temperatures, potential urban wildlife habitat, healthy soils that can sequester carbon, stormwater infiltration, and much lower installation costs are fueling market growth. The report covers Artificial Turf Market size by material and applications, Artificial Turf Market share by top 5 companies and also the market share by start-ups during the forecast period.



Key Takeaways

Europe dominates the Artificial Turf market owing to increasing demand from applications such as contact sports and landscaping.

The contact sports segment held the major share in the application segment. The high demand is attributed to lower installation costs and newer generation materials being used in the market.

By material, polyethylene and nylon are the major segments.

By Material



Artificial turf is manufactured from yarn made up of two types of polymers: Polyolefin, comprising polyethylene and polypropylene. Polyamide, also known as nylons. Polyethylenes are the major segment in the market. Using synthetic turf and synthetic fibers has also helped environmentally conscientious builders and specifiers with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) project certification from the US Green Building Council. It helps builders in the areas of water-efficient landscaping, recycled content, rapidly renewable material and innovation in design.



Fibers for synthetic grass were usually one of two forms, monofilaments or slit-film tape. Monofilament fibers are single strands while slit-film fibers are cut from sheets of polymers to a predetermined width and later perforated by design. But the durability and quality of the turf are not merely dependent on the fibers. It also has a lot to do with the turf construction, face weight, and infill choice and amount.



Artificial grass also eliminates the need for any kind of pesticides or fertilizers thus reducing the amount of chemicals that make their way into the water table. It eliminates the need for any lawn maintenance equipment thus reducing the dangerous emissions, a key ingredient of smog. With rapid leaps in materials and technology we have finally been able to begin mimicking natural grass in touch and comfort. There are now upwards of 8000 artificial turf fields in the US and thousands of homes, institutions, businesses and municipalities that are using artificial turf in landscaping.

By Application



The use of artificial turf around the world has grown rapidly from being used just for sports. Its use in homes, for decorative purposes or in landscaping, has seen a huge leap over the years, as is apparent from the figures. Rapidly improving quality of synthetic grass has been one of the biggest contributors to sports in the recent years. The collapse of the housing market has not affected the synthetic grass industry. More and more people are adopting the use of artificial turf in homes, businesses and institutions. The fact that it requires little to no water, very little maintenance and longevity (it can last for 15-20 years), and thus is cost-effective in the long run has worked vastly in the market's favor.



By Geography



Europe dominated the artificial Turf market with a share of more than 35%, followed by North America and APAC. The economy of APAC is mainly influenced by the economic dynamics of countries such as China and India, but with growing foreign direct investment for economic development of South East Asia, the current scenario is changing. The demand for synthetic turf has been on the up and up all over the world. Europe and Asia present two of the biggest markets albeit accreditation for synthetic grass manufacturers outside of Europe and the US is difficult. But this in no way has dulled the desire of people to have their very own synthetic lawn. Aesthetically pleasing use of synthetic grass can add up to 15% to the home property values. Having started out for sporting purposes, almost one-third of the synthetic grass market around the world now caters to landscape and recreational uses.



Artificial Turf Market Drivers

Rising sport investment

Rapid growth of technology has helped synthetic grass yarn grow with leaps and bounds making it more acceptable in sports and homes alike. Primary stakeholders of this technology like FIFA and UEFA Champions League have taken great interest in it, giving it a much-needed boost. Stronger fibers which are more environmentally friendly, sustainable and yet high-performance solutions are being developed as well.

Growing demand for Water Saving & Waste Elimination

The total amount of synthetic turf installed in North America manages to save more than 3 billion gallons of water. But water conservation is not the only benefit. Crumb rubber, manufactured from recycled tires, is now used as infill for synthetic grass; this has caused over a 100 million used tires to stay out of landfills.

Growing demand from landscaping and leisure

With more and more areas across the globe being affected by drought maintaining a lush lawn has become an expensive affair. Also, the rising awareness of environmental degradation has led people to reduce the use of chemical-based fertilizers and pesticides. With designers and architects continuously finding different ways to use synthetic grass, it has managed to find its way in everyone's life. Many have found uses for it in the form of wallpaper, or head-rests for beds, among other things. Manufacturers have also found ways to weave in fiber optics into synthetic turf, essentially converting synthetic playing fields into huge jumbotrons.



Artificial Turf Market Challenges

Volatile raw material prices

In the second half of 2018, the oil market exhibited high volatility not only in terms of price levels but also time spreads and quality spreads. After reaching highs of $81/b and $71/b in October, monthly Brent and WTI prices ended the year in December at $57/b and $49/b respectively. At the same time, time spreads switched from backwardation to contango, as inventories rose above their 5-year average and the prospects for global demand worsened amid supplies increasing. The spreads between light sweet-medium sour crude also exhibited wide volatility, with the Brent-Dubai and WTI-Dubai spreads collapsing signaling a shortage of heavier sour crude globally.



Artificial Turf Market Landscape

Major players in the Artificial Turf Market are Victoria PLC (Avalon Grass), Sportfield Deutschland Holding GmbH (AstroTurf), CoCreation Grass Corporation, FieldTurf, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., Controlled Products, LLC (GrassTex), ForestGrass, Synlawn Artificial Grass, The Dow Chemical Company (DOW), and TigerTurf, among others.



